KALY – Kali-Extracts Confirms OTC CBD Extract Drug Certification Initiative – See Presentation September 17, 2019

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") today confirmed a scheduled presentation to outline the company's plans for certifying its proprietary CBD extracts derived from KALY's U.S. Patented Extraction Process as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) drug under the requirements prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The plan to be presented next week on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 follows KALY's recent announcement about receiving a formal proposal to take one or more of its proprietary CBD extracts derived from the company's U.S. Patented Extraction Process through a Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) certification process for the purpose of certifying the extract as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) drug under the requirements prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



KALY Analyst Report Speculating $0.05 PPS

A recent analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research published last week covering KALY's recent biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates has now been updated to the company's website. The report can be found in its entirety on Goldman's website www.goldmanresearch.com and on the company's website, www.kali-extracts.com/analyst-rpt. The report speculates a potential KALY price per share of $0.05.

