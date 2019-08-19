KALY - Kali-Extracts Confirms Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Update Targeting $170 Billion Market Scheduled For Release Tomorrow



DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") today confirmed a scheduled CEO update to be published tomorrow on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 to provide shareholders with the latest updates on the company's Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical developments. The company is currently developing Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical Therapies targeting $170 billion in market potential:



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025;

Type 2 Diabetes - The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026;

Cancer Pain Management - The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024, and

Epilepsy - The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.

KALY has recently made a substantial step forward in its Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical developments which will be featured tomorrow in the CEO update.

KALY owns and operates a US Patented Cannabis Extraction Process utilized primarily on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCM Biotech (NCMB). In NCMB's four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds. KALY has completed the first stage of clinical development and testing for a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy and is currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy. Next week, CEO Frederick Ferri will share the latest developments on the company's biopharmaceutical developments.

KALY is not relying on its biopharmaceutical development strategy alone to insure the company's long-term success. With the popularity of cannabis extracts for infusion into various consumer products, KALY's patented extraction process offers arguably the highest quality extract to the infusion market. KALY, through partnership and independently, has also introduced to market a number of CBD infused consumer food products. Drawing on KALY's patented cannabis extraction expertise, the company has recently announced $15 million worth of extraction contracts with hemp farming operations.

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459

