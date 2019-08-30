KALY - Kali-Extracts Announces New Hemp Extraction Contract Moving Closer To $20 Million Revenue Target



DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") today announced its 3rd contract to extract CBD from a hemp harvest utilizing KALY's U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. KALY has previously announced hemp extraction contracts worth a potential $15 million in revenue. The contract today moves KALY closer to its $20 million in revenue target for its new hemp extraction line of business.



KALY ANALYST COVERAGE SPECULATING $0.05 PPS

KALY is primarily in the business of biopharmaceutical developments from its cannabis extracts derived from the company's U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. The company recently announced a new analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research covering new biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates. The report can be found in its entirety on Goldman's website www.goldmanresearch.com. The report speculates a potential KALY price per share of $0.05.

To view the full report visit: https://www.goldmanresearch.com/201908131248/Opportunity-Research/next-gen-edtech-firm-on-a-roll.html

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

