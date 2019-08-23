KALY - Kali Extracts Confirms Analyst Report On Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical Strategy Scheduled For Publication Next Week



DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") today confirmed the publication of an analyst report covering the company's overall cannabis extract biopharmaceutical strategy is scheduled for next week on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. After making a strategic acquisition in Q4 2018 of a business with a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process, KALY has just posted its 2019 YTD financials reporting 250% revenue growth. The company has also this week filed for a new patent for a CBD Formulation for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The CBD Formulation brand name is RespRx (www.RespRx.com). In light of the recent updates, ongoing analyst coverage will be updated with a new report scheduled for publication on Wednesday next week.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

