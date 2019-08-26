KALY - Kali Extracts $15 Million In CBD Extraction Contracts Included In Upcoming Analyst Report



DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") today clarified that the analyst report scheduled for release later this week to be published on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 would include coverage on the impact of the company's recently announced CBD extraction contracts with hemp farming operations worth $15 million. The report was triggered by KALY's recent CEO update on the company's cannabis extract biopharmaceutical business pursuing $170 billion in pharmaceutical treatments where the CEO announced a new patent and trademark applications on KALY's CBD Formulation for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). KALY entered the cannabis sector last year After making a strategic acquisition in Q4 2018 of a business with a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. The company has since posted 2019 YTD financials reporting 250% revenue growth. In light of the recent updates, ongoing analyst coverage will be updated with a new report scheduled for publication on Wednesday August 28, 2019.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459

Source: Kali, Inc.