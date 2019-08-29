Quantcast

Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors & Media section of Kaleido's website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations.  An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ's existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.



Contact

Amy Reilly

617-890-5721

amy.reilly@kaleido.com

Source: Kaleido Biosciences

News Headlines

KLDO




