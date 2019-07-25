Quantcast

Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 10:13:00 AM EDT


WESTFORD, Mass., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced it will release its 2019 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its second quarter financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the call live, go to the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the live question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 7699788. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the "Investors" section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through August 30, 2019.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company's products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,800 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

mike.mckenney@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

wes.martz@kadant.com

Source: Kadant Inc

News Headlines

KAI




