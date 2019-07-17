K92 Mining Signs US$12.5 Million Agreement To Eliminate Contingent Payment With Barrick Gold Corporation





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX:KNTNF) is pleased to announce that K92 and Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, have entered into an amendment agreement ("Amendment Agreement") amending the share sale agreement dated June 11, 2014 ("Original Agreement"). Under the amended terms, K92 will provide Barrick with a cash payment of US$12,500,000 within 60 days from the date of the Amendment Agreement, to eliminate the contingent payment arrangement under the terms of the Original Agreement which continued until March 6, 2025 (refer to K92's consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31. 2019, filed on SEDAR for information on the contingent payments under the Original Agreement).

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "This is, I believe, a very good outcome for both companies. From the perspective of K92 this addresses a significant impediment to K92 being able to fully implement its exploration and development plans for the Kainantu Gold Mine, while from the Barrick perspective it brings certainty to the realization of further value from the sale process.

The amendment agreement also reflects the commitment that both companies have to Papua New Guinea and the growth of its mining industry, which will benefit from our exploration activities and the expansion of the Kainantu Mine."

Source: K92 Mining Inc.