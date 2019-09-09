K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results From Kora





Drill Hole KMDD0166 records multiple intersections including 7.43 m at 24.52 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.35% Cu (25.14 g/t AuEq) plus 3.97 m at 16.55 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu (17.1743 g/t AuEq)





Drill Hole KMDD0168 records multiple intersections including 4.05 m at 20.53 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.29% Cu (21.09 g/t AuEq) plus 12.95 m at 20.30 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag and 0.98% Cu (22.12 g/t AuEq)





Drill Hole KMDD0170 records multiple intersections including 9.81 m at 6.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (6.54 g/t AuEq) plus 5.56 m at 8.09 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 0.02% Cu (8.40 g/t AuEq) plus 8.88 m at 18.98 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 1.55% Cu (21.57 g/t AuEq)





Drill Hole KMDD0133 records multiple intersections including 11.93 m at 5.53 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.29% Cu (5.99 g/t AuEq) plus 17.48 m at 6.05 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag and 0.52% Cu (7.31 g/t AuEq) plus 31.43 m at 3.56 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag and 0.68% Cu (4.80 g/t AuEq)





Drill Hole EKDD0002 from surface records multiple intersections including the Judd Vein with 4.70 m at 4.98 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.02% Cu (5.22 g/t AuEq) plus Kora - 6.84 m at 2.83 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu (3.39 g/t AuEq) plus 4.24 m at 1.98 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 1.75% Cu (4.99 g/t AuEq)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX:KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the continuing diamond drilling of the Kora North Extension of the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

K1 Vein Drilling Results Long-Section (Looking West)



K2 Vein Drilling Results Long-Section (Looking West)



Plan Showing Irumafimpa, Kora and Judd Vein Systems





The results for the latest 10 diamond drill holes completed from both surface and underground into the Kora North deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1 and 2 respectively. The second hole drilled from surface recorded both K1 and K2 intersections as well as the first significant Judd Vein intersection, approximately 500 metres north of the known intersections recorded by the previous owners Highlands Pacific and Barrick Gold Corporation. A plan showing the surface expressions of the Irumafimpa, Kora and Judd Vein Systems is shown in Figure 3.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The latest results include the first significant Judd Vein intersection of 4.7 metres at 5.22 g/t AuEq from one of the surface rigs, over 500 metres to the North of the previous intersections reported by Highlands and Barrick. This reinforces the potential of the Judd Vein system, which is located approximately 200 metres to the East of the Kora system and known to have a surface strike length of over 2,000 metres. Other results yet again show the very high continuity of the K1 and K2 lodes with K92 drilling, confirming the vertical extent to be in excess of 1,100 metres with a known strike of over 1,000 metres. These latest results again show that the Kora system remains open both at depth and along strike."

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From

(m)

To (m)

Interval

(m)

True

width

(m)

Gold g/t

Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold

equivalent

Comment KMDD0127 217.60 229.30 11.70 4.86 8.16 6 0.37 8.84 K1 including 217.60 218.54 0.94 0.39 9.11 8 0.10 9.38 including 218.54 219.10 0.56 0.23 25.60 6 0.20 26.00 including 219.10 219.61 0.51 0.21 0.39 1 0.02 0.44 including 219.61 220.86 1.25 0.52 5.72 3 0.06 5.86 including 220.86 221.72 0.86 0.36 0.83 2 0.05 0.93 including 221.72 223.40 1.68 0.70 15.30 1 0.06 15.41 including 223.40 223.68 0.28 0.12 0.72 2 0.02 0.78 including 223.68 224.60 0.92 0.38 1.93 2 0.14 2.18 including 224.60 225.00 0.40 0.17 1.02 6 0.12 1.29 including 225.00 226.40 1.40 0.58 5.21 5 0.14 5.50 including 226.40 227.60 1.20 0.50 0.95 7 0.05 1.12 including 227.60 228.66 1.06 0.44 3.12 10 0.15 3.49 including 228.66 229.30 0.64 0.27 38.50 41 5.12 47.38 KMDD0127 229.30 230.00 0.70 0.29 2.00 2 0.04 2.10 KMDD0127 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.42 1.28 3 0.08 1.44 KMDD0127 235.00 236.36 1.36 0.57 1.03 1 0.05 1.12 KMDD0127 236.36 237.70 1.34 0.60 1.84 1 0.03 1.90 KMDD0127 240.30 241.90 1.60 0.72 5.34 1 0.23 5.74 KL including 240.30 241.18 0.88 0.40 8.67 1 0.14 8.91 including 241.18 241.90 0.72 0.32 1.26 2 0.36 1.87 KMDD0127 247.00 248.33 1.33 0.60 1.42 2 0.05 1.53 KMDD0127 250.00 251.12 1.12 0.52 1.90 10 0.10 2.20 KMDD0127 253.00 264.00 11.00 5.07 0.61 12 1.07 2.50 K2 including 253.00 254.00 1.00 0.46 2.78 37 2.21 6.86 including 254.00 255.00 1.00 0.46 0.45 9 0.53 1.43 including 255.00 256.00 1.00 0.46 1.52 19 0.66 2.84 including 256.00 257.00 1.00 0.46 0.28 6 0.33 0.90 including 257.00 258.00 1.00 0.46 0.09 5 0.70 1.30 including 258.00 259.00 1.00 0.46 0.12 9 0.86 1.64 including 259.00 260.00 1.00 0.46 0.14 7 1.37 2.46 including 260.00 261.00 1.00 0.46 0.24 10 1.50 2.82 including 261.00 262.00 1.00 0.46 0.19 7 0.55 1.17 including 262.00 262.90 0.90 0.42 0.15 8 0.54 1.13 including 262.90 264.00 1.10 0.51 0.67 10 2.34 4.61 KMDD0127 297.05 298.06 1.01 0.47 4.33 50 0.77 6.24 KMDD0166 57.47 64.9 7.43 5.38 24.52 4 0.35 25.14 K1 including 57.47 57.68 0.21 0.15 0.1 3 1.20 2.09 including 57.68 58.28 0.6 0.43 0.16 1 0.61 1.17 including 58.28 58.96 0.68 0.49 0.38 2 0.53 1.27 including 58.96 59.53 0.57 0.41 56.2 6 0.35 56.85 including 59.53 59.84 0.31 0.22 5.39 3 0.64 6.46 including 59.84 60.33 0.49 0.35 0.93 3 0.51 1.79 including 60.33 60.8 0.47 0.34 275.8 36 0.93 277.79 including 60.8 61.06 0.26 0.19 8.33 2 0.15 8.61 including 61.06 61.97 0.91 0.66 3.55 1 0.03 3.62 including 61.97 62.83 0.86 0.62 3.47 1 0.01 3.50 including 62.83 63.2 0.37 0.27 0.98 1 0.03 1.04 including 63.2 63.9 0.7 0.51 11.1 1 0.01 11.13 including 63.9 64.9 1 0.72 1.53 2 0.41 2.22 KMDD0166 71.59 75.56 3.97 2.91 16.55 5 0.34 17.17 K2 including 71.59 72.1 0.51 0.37 19.3 5 0.20 19.70 including 72.1 72.75 0.65 0.48 1.99 10 1.29 4.22 including 72.75 73.3 0.55 0.40 3.84 4 0.09 4.04 including 73.3 74 0.7 0.51 13.9 4 0.23 14.33 including 74 74.45 0.45 0.33 13.2 2 0.14 13.46 including 74.45 75 0.55 0.40 2.8 1 0.04 2.88 including 75 75.3 0.3 0.22 46 5 0.24 46.46 including 75.3 75.56 0.26 0.19 82.5 7 0.14 82.83 KMDD0166 82.58 83 0.42 0.31 1.3 14 13.68 23.78 KMDD0166 83 83.6 0.6 0.44 1.2 16 0.37 2.01 KMDD0168 47.52 51.57 4.05 2.94 20.53 7 0.29 21.09 K1 including 47.52 47.8 0.28 0.20 53.5 14 0.15 53.93 including 47.8 48.5 0.7 0.51 2.41 2 0.07 2.55 including 48.5 49.02 0.52 0.38 1.43 1 0.19 1.75 including 49.02 49.32 0.3 0.22 5.68 5 0.26 6.17 including 49.32 49.98 0.66 0.48 0.56 12 0.81 2.04 including 49.98 50.3 0.32 0.23 51.8 3 0.20 52.17 including 50.3 50.6 0.3 0.22 32.5 2 0.11 32.71 including 50.6 51.57 0.97 0.70 38.5 12 0.26 39.08 KMDD0168 56.53 56.73 0.2 0.15 3.89 2 0.10 4.07 KMDD0168 70.80 83.75 12.95 8.82 20.30 18 0.98 22.12 K2 including 70.8 71.4 0.6 0.41 10.3 19 3.53 16.30 including 71.4 71.6 0.2 0.14 0.39 6 0.41 1.14 including 71.6 71.95 0.35 0.24 26.2 81 7.23 39.04 including 71.95 72.95 1 0.68 163 48 1.01 165.27 including 72.95 73.25 0.3 0.20 142 115 6.67 154.37 including 73.25 73.64 0.39 0.27 45.6 39 0.80 47.42 including 73.64 74.1 0.46 0.31 8.15 47 1.39 11.03 including 74.1 74.77 0.67 0.46 7.45 33 2.21 11.48 including 74.77 75 0.23 0.16 1.14 7 0.39 1.87 including 75 76 1 0.68 1.42 22 0.89 3.15 including 76 77 1 0.68 0.05 2 0.01 0.10 including 77 77.7 0.7 0.48 0.12 1 0.10 0.29 including 77.7 78.24 0.54 0.37 3.04 7 0.07 3.25 including 78.24 78.84 0.6 0.41 0.08 2 0.35 0.67 including 78.84 79.5 0.66 0.45 1.6 8 0.38 2.33 including 79.5 80.23 0.73 0.50 0.23 3 0.06 0.37 including 80.23 81.2 0.97 0.66 0.15 3 0.26 0.61 including 81.2 82 0.8 0.54 0.15 2 0.24 0.57 including 82 82.48 0.48 0.33 0.57 1 0.18 0.87 including 82.48 83.18 0.7 0.48 10.1 5 0.07 10.28 including 83.18 83.75 0.57 0.39 5.18 7 0.53 6.13 KMDD0168 86 87 1 0.68 1.33 16 0.71 2.70 KMDD0170 66.87 81.13 14.26 9.81 6.15 7 0.19 6.54 K1 including 66.87 67.72 0.85 0.58 1.01 5 0.45 1.77 including 67.72 68.16 0.44 0.30 0.31 4 0.46 1.06 including 68.16 68.54 0.38 0.26 4.39 15 1.21 6.43 including 68.54 69.36 0.82 0.56 45.21 8 0.62 46.26 including 69.36 69.62 0.26 0.18 12.10 31 0.26 12.90 including 69.62 70.38 0.76 0.52 0.20 2 0.10 0.38 including 70.38 70.78 0.4 0.28 0.11 1 0.13 0.32 including 70.78 71.4 0.62 0.43 40.08 1 0.21 40.42 including 71.4 72.1 0.7 0.48 0.14 1 0.05 0.24 including 72.1 72.68 0.58 0.40 0.09 1 0.03 0.16 including 72.68 73.55 0.87 0.60 0.01 3 0.01 0.06 including 73.55 74.73 1.18 0.81 0.14 2 0.20 0.47 including 74.73 75.45 0.72 0.50 0.23 2 0.02 0.28 including 75.45 76.06 0.61 0.42 0.14 1 0.01 0.16 including 76.06 76.4 0.34 0.23 0.17 1 0.02 0.21 including 76.4 76.9 0.5 0.34 3.39 2 0.36 3.97 including 76.9 77.4 0.5 0.34 0.93 3 0.07 1.07 including 77.4 77.92 0.52 0.36 14.62 12 0.07 14.87 including 77.92 78.68 0.76 0.52 0.57 1 0.04 0.64 including 78.68 79 0.32 0.22 9.90 2 0.09 10.06 including 79 79.45 0.45 0.31 0.22 1 0.06 0.32 including 79.45 80 0.55 0.38 0.07 2 0.16 0.33 including 80 80.43 0.43 0.30 0.07 2 0.05 0.17 including 80.43 81.13 0.7 0.48 8.05 75 0.19 9.29 KMDD0170 86.74 87.00 0.26 0.16 4.25 225 4.85 14.52 KMDD0170 90.50 96.06 5.56 3.36 8.09 22 0.02 8.40 KL including 90.5 91.43 0.93 0.56 4.72 36 0.09 5.31 including 91.43 91.9 0.47 0.28 78.50 474 0.17 84.78 including 91.9 92.73 0.83 0.50 1.00 4 0.02 1.08 including 92.73 93.26 0.53 0.32 1.51 18 0.12 1.92 including 93.26 93.7 0.44 0.27 0.54 6 0.13 0.82 including 93.7 94.4 0.7 0.42 0.91 15 0.45 1.78 including 94.4 95.1 0.7 0.42 0.94 13 0.09 1.25 including 95.1 96.06 0.96 0.58 0.58 3 0.03 0.67 KMDD0170 99.35 108.23 8.88 5.65 18.98 17 1.55 21.57 K2 including 99.35 100 0.65 0.41 1.25 4 0.04 1.35 including 100 100.7 0.7 0.45 1.83 7 0.07 2.02 including 100.7 101.4 0.7 0.45 118.00 42 0.22 118.87 including 101.4 101.95 0.55 0.35 2.04 7 0.22 2.46 including 101.95 102.48 0.53 0.34 3.64 32 1.17 5.84 including 102.48 103.2 0.72 0.46 2.39 13 0.59 3.46 including 103.2 103.74 0.54 0.34 1.85 11 0.35 2.52 including 103.74 104.42 0.68 0.43 3.86 11 0.85 5.30 including 104.42 105.05 0.63 0.40 1.20 58 12.16 20.54 including 105.05 105.49 0.44 0.28 15.46 47 6.61 26.17 including 105.49 105.7 0.21 0.13 2.63 15 1.11 4.52 including 105.7 106.52 0.82 0.52 16.89 4 0.54 17.77 including 106.52 107.23 0.71 0.45 2.78 2 0.03 2.84 including 107.23 108.23 1 0.64 51.50 8 0.36 52.15 KMDD0170 116.00 118.00 2.00 1.27 8.67 10 0.24 9.16 KMDD0170 121.00 121.50 0.50 0.32 1.25 3 0.04 1.35 KMDD0135 193.00 203.87 10.87 5.95 1.99 3 0.09 2.17 K1 including 193 194 1 0.55 3.34 3 0.04 3.44 including 194 195 1 0.55 1.46 3 0.03 1.54 including 195 196 1 0.55 1.77 3 0.18 2.09 including 196 197 1 0.55 4.20 3 0.09 4.37 including 197 197.7 0.7 0.38 0.64 5 0.15 0.93 including 197.7 199.15 1.45 0.79 0.09 2 0.15 0.35 including 199.15 200.87 1.72 0.94 0.12 3 0.08 0.28 including 200.87 201.6 0.73 0.40 4.14 1 0.03 4.20 including 201.6 202.5 0.9 0.49 0.54 3 0.01 0.60 including 202.5 202.8 0.3 0.16 2.49 2 0.01 2.53 including 202.8 203.18 0.38 0.21 0.35 1 0.01 0.37 including 203.18 203.87 0.69 0.38 8.18 4 0.26 8.62 KMDD0135 329.30 330.13 0.83 0.49 2.54 10 0.02 2.70 KMDD0135 334.66 338.60 3.94 2.33 0.13 4 0.25 0.57 K2 including 334.66 335.5 0.84 0.50 0.07 9 1.07 1.83 including 335.5 336.81 1.31 0.78 0.10 1 0.02 0.14 including 336.81 337.77 0.96 0.57 0.08 2 0.01 0.12 including 337.77 338.6 0.83 0.49 0.30 8 0.06 0.49 KMDD0172 70.40 74.55 4.15 2.00 7.36 6 0.89 8.80 K1 including 70.40 71.40 1.00 0.48 6.46 8 2.38 10.20 including 71.4 72.23 0.83 0.40 1.07 8 0.87 2.50 including 72.23 72.68 0.45 0.22 2.26 8 0.44 3.04 including 72.68 73.55 0.87 0.42 0.76 4 0.20 1.12 including 73.55 74.55 1.00 0.48 21.52 3 0.21 21.88 KMDD0172 87.42 91.00 3.58 3.74 1.10 13 0.52 2.06 K2 including 87.42 88 0.58 0.47 0.17 13 3.30 5.38 including 88 89 1 0.82 0.07 1 0.10 0.24 including 89 89.5 0.5 0.41 0.50 11 0.11 0.81 including 89.5 90 0.5 0.41 0.18 2 0.02 0.23 including 90 91 1 0.82 3.49 41 0.18 4.29 KMDD0172 100.80 101.80 1.00 0.82 1.02 3 0.13 1.26 KMDD0133 215.55 216.16 0.61 0.25 3.58 16 2.51 7.62 KMDD0133 268.74 269.44 0.70 0.29 1.34 5 0.17 1.66 KMDD0133 280.83 282.12 1.29 0.53 2.70 7 2.29 6.28 including 280.83 281.44 0.61 0.25 1.01 1 0.46 1.72 including 281.44 282.12 0.68 0.28 4.21 12 3.93 10.38 KMDD0133 286.00 287.00 1.00 0.41 1.47 1 0.05 1.56 KMDD0133 293.30 305.23 11.93 4.94 5.53 2 0.29 5.99 K1 including 293.3 294.26 0.96 0.40 0.50 1 0.05 0.58 including 294.26 294.5 0.24 0.10 5.72 2 0.38 6.33 including 294.5 294.84 0.34 0.14 4.46 4 1.08 6.17 including 294.84 295.6 0.76 0.31 36.10 4 0.39 36.75 including 295.6 296.55 0.95 0.39 20.80 3 0.35 21.38 including 296.55 297.13 0.58 0.24 2.80 1 0.14 3.02 including 297.13 298 0.87 0.36 0.20 1 0.17 0.48 including 298 299 1 0.41 1.78 1 0.26 2.19 including 299 299.68 0.68 0.28 0.13 1 0.46 0.84 including 299.68 300.42 0.74 0.31 0.41 1 0.38 1.01 including 300.42 301 0.58 0.24 0.14 1 0.42 0.79 including 301 302 1 0.41 0.04 1 0.04 0.12 including 302 302.45 0.45 0.19 0.15 1 0.50 0.93 including 302.45 303.1 0.65 0.27 0.13 1 0.45 0.83 including 303.1 303.22 0.12 0.05 61.90 7 0.25 62.37 including 303.22 304 0.78 0.32 0.08 1 0.12 0.28 including 304 304.8 0.8 0.33 0.38 1 0.30 0.85 including 304.8 305.23 0.43 0.18 7.81 1 0.08 7.94 KMDD0133 306.42 323.90 17.48 13.35 6.05 36 0.52 7.31 KL Including 306.42 306.8 0.38 0.29 5.36 37 0.60 6.75 Including 306.8 309.2 2.4 1.83 5.13 82 0.79 7.38 Including 309.2 310 0.8 0.61 6.16 69 0.78 8.23 Including 310 311 1 0.76 2.89 66 0.65 4.72 Including 311 312.2 1.2 0.92 1.15 52 1.96 4.81 Including 312.2 313.2 1 0.76 0.93 7 0.73 2.14 Including 313.2 314 0.8 0.61 28.30 3 0.24 28.71 Including 314 314.6 0.6 0.46 0.25 1 0.31 0.74 Including 314.6 314.8 0.2 0.15 0.11 1 0.11 0.28 Including 314.8 315.2 0.4 0.31 1.56 1 0.20 1.87 Including 315.2 315.6 0.4 0.31 75.40 28 0.32 76.25 Including 315.6 316 0.4 0.31 0.37 1 0.13 0.59 Including 316 317 1 0.76 0.09 1 0.15 0.33 Including 317 317.8 0.8 0.61 0.09 1 0.19 0.40 Including 317.8 318.69 0.89 0.68 0.28 4 0.37 0.89 Including 318.69 319 0.31 0.24 0.50 11 0.37 1.21 Including 319 320 1 0.76 0.67 8 0.07 0.88 Including 320 320.5 0.5 0.38 0.74 9 0.15 1.09 Including 320.5 320.72 0.22 0.17 0.56 14 0.16 0.98 Including 320.72 321.9 1.18 0.90 0.62 11 0.11 0.93 Including 321.9 322.7 0.8 0.61 10.76 173 0.74 14.08 Including 322.7 323.37 0.67 0.51 23.31 41 0.43 24.48 Including 323.37 323.9 0.53 0.40 1.72 13 0.12 2.07 KMDD0133 328.57 360.00 31.43 10.70 3.56 15 0.68 4.80 K2 Including 328.57 329.2 0.63 0.21 5.06 32 0.68 6.50 Including 329.2 330 0.8 0.27 0.54 4 0.20 0.89 Including 330 331 1 0.34 1.69 22 0.64 2.95 Including 331 332 1 0.34 0.23 4 0.32 0.77 Including 332 333 1 0.34 1.26 18 1.15 3.25 Including 333 333.85 0.85 0.29 0.12 1 0.08 0.26 Including 333.85 334.65 0.8 0.27 0.08 1 0.10 0.25 Including 334.65 336 1.35 0.46 0.73 1 0.14 0.96 Including 336 337 1 0.34 2.34 1 0.17 2.61 Including 337 338 1 0.34 4.79 18 2.03 8.12 Including 338 339 1 0.34 0.51 3 0.18 0.82 Including 339 340.2 1.2 0.41 1.24 8 1.00 2.87 Including 340.2 341.28 1.08 0.37 3.28 29 2.91 8.10 Including 341.28 342.5 1.22 0.42 0.69 3 0.22 1.06 Including 342.5 343 0.5 0.17 0.81 18 0.23 1.39 Including 343 344.52 1.52 0.52 4.01 75 0.54 5.78 Including 344.52 346 1.48 0.50 23.38 57 0.46 24.81 Including 346 347 1 0.34 4.62 16 0.73 5.94 Including 347 348 1 0.34 0.53 2 0.37 1.12 Including 348 349 1 0.34 0.29 16 0.49 1.24 Including 349 350 1 0.34 0.08 1 0.13 0.29 Including 350 351.4 1.4 0.48 5.02 2 1.02 6.61 Including 351.4 352.4 1 0.34 30.02 33 2.64 34.48 Including 352.4 353.8 1.4 0.48 0.29 4 0.27 0.75 Including 353.8 354.7 0.9 0.31 1.74 12 1.22 3.77 Including 354.7 356.2 1.5 0.51 0.70 9 0.93 2.24 Including 356.2 357.2 1 0.34 0.63 6 0.37 1.28 Including 357.2 358 0.8 0.27 1.30 12 0.26 1.84 Including 358 359 1 0.34 0.81 14 0.28 1.41 Including 359 360 1 0.34 1.28 11 0.20 1.73 KMDD0133A 334.00 359.10 25.10 8.55 4.27 22 0.64 5.53 K2 Including 334 334.2 0.2 0.07 1.49 35 1.20 3.77 Including 334.2 334.8 0.6 0.20 0.80 22 0.23 1.43 Including 334.8 335.2 0.4 0.14 1.16 7 0.23 1.61 Including 335.2 335.85 0.65 0.22 1.10 23 0.33 1.89 Including 335.85 336.3 0.45 0.15 0.70 15 0.34 1.41 Including 336.3 337 0.7 0.24 0.96 27 0.35 1.84 Including 337 337.7 0.7 0.24 10.10 121 0.81 12.88 Including 337.7 338.4 0.7 0.24 3.09 37 0.26 3.95 Including 338.4 339 0.6 0.20 0.62 12 0.13 0.97 Including 339 340 1 0.34 0.44 5 0.05 0.58 Including 340 341 1 0.34 0.46 10 0.34 1.11 Including 341 342 1 0.34 0.13 1 0.08 0.26 Including 342 343 1 0.34 0.12 2 0.06 0.24 Including 343 343.82 0.82 0.28 0.22 4 0.04 0.34 Including 343.82 344.2 0.38 0.13 10.90 110 0.41 12.92 Including 344.2 345 0.8 0.27 0.41 9 0.18 0.80 Including 345 345.2 0.2 0.07 0.19 2 0.03 0.27 Including 345.2 345.53 0.33 0.11 16.50 125 0.26 18.49 Including 345.53 345.9 0.37 0.13 1.99 16 0.32 2.69 Including 345.9 346.6 0.7 0.24 61.30 34 0.78 62.93 Including 346.6 347.25 0.65 0.22 13.30 40 1.30 15.80 Including 347.25 348 0.75 0.26 0.13 1 0.14 0.36 Including 348 349 1 0.34 0.25 5 0.23 0.67 Including 349 350 1 0.34 0.15 5 0.24 0.58 Including 350 350.92 0.92 0.31 0.17 6 0.36 0.80 Including 350.92 351.2 0.28 0.10 0.53 2 0.33 1.07 Including 351.2 351.8 0.6 0.20 9.46 5 1.93 12.48 Including 351.8 352.35 0.55 0.19 15.90 5 6.10 25.30 Including 352.35 353.25 0.9 0.31 0.44 53 0.34 1.63 Including 353.25 354.15 0.9 0.31 1.23 10 0.35 1.89 Including 354.15 354.6 0.45 0.15 9.71 38 3.81 16.02 Including 354.6 355.5 0.9 0.31 1.20 9 0.78 2.51 Including 355.5 356.17 0.67 0.23 3.99 37 2.88 8.87 Including 356.17 356.8 0.63 0.21 0.46 13 0.61 1.56 Including 356.8 357.3 0.5 0.17 2.82 15 0.24 3.38 Including 357.3 359.1 1.8 0.61 2.47 29 0.40 3.45 KMDD0174 108.08 111.80 3.72 1.92 4.01 1 0.10 4.19 K1 including 108.08 108.65 0.57 0.29 6.16 1 0.04 6.23 including 108.65 109.16 0.51 0.26 14.50 2 0.16 14.78 including 109.16 109.62 0.46 0.24 0.26 1 0.04 0.33 including 109.62 110.5 0.88 0.45 1.07 1 0.28 1.51 including 110.5 110.8 0.3 0.16 7.65 3 0.04 7.75 KMDD0174 139.50 144.30 4.80 4.42 3.86 2 0.21 4.20 KL including 139.5 140.5 1 0.92 12.50 1 0.10 12.66 including 140.5 141.5 1 0.92 1.31 1 0.05 1.40 including 141.5 142 0.5 0.46 2.42 2 0.13 2.64 including 142 142.27 0.27 0.25 6.72 2 0.19 7.04 including 142.27 143.3 1.03 0.95 0.66 5 0.48 1.45 including 143.3 144.3 1 0.92 1.01 1 0.23 1.38 KMDD0174 159.80 163.90 4.10 2.30 5.01 18 0.80 6.47 K2 including 159.8 160.42 0.62 0.28 0.75 8 0.06 0.95 including 160.42 161.42 1 0.45 22.50 40 2.18 26.34 including 161.42 161.9 0.48 0.22 1.08 15 0.55 2.11 including 161.9 162.9 1 0.45 0.11 27 0.28 0.88 including 162.9 163.9 1 0.45 1.08 7 0.50 1.93 including 163.9 164.9 1 0.45 0.86 6 0.85 2.23 EKDD0002 131.30 136.00 4.70 4.23 4.98 17 0.02 5.22 Judd EKDD0002 131.30 133.00 1.70 1.53 1.56 1 0.02 1.61 Including 131.30 131.50 0.20 0.18 2.80 2 0.04 2.89 Including 131.50 133.00 1.50 1.35 1.40 1 0.02 1.44 EKDD0002 133.00 134.30 1.30 1.26 0.25 1 0.01 0.28 EKDD0002 134.30 136.00 1.70 1.44 12.75 49 0.01 13.38 Including 134.40 134.79 0.39 0.35 46.30 196 0.03 48.83 Including 134.79 136.00 1.21 1.09 1.93 1 0.01 1.95 EKDD0002 253.96 260.80 6.84 6.16 2.83 10 0.28 3.39 K1 Including 253.96 254.40 0.44 0.40 0.85 19 0.56 1.94 Including 254.40 255.50 1.10 0.99 1.33 1 0.03 1.39 Including 255.50 256.16 0.66 0.59 2.11 4 0.10 2.32 Including 256.16 257.00 0.84 0.76 0.74 15 0.53 1.73 Including 257.00 257.47 0.47 0.42 0.65 15 0.35 1.37 Including 257.47 258.23 0.76 0.68 0.76 9 0.12 1.05 Including 258.23 259.00 0.77 0.69 0.92 11 0.25 1.45 Including 259.00 259.20 0.20 0.18 0.44 6 0.23 0.87 Including 259.20 260.80 1.60 1.44 8.64 12 0.41 9.42 EKDD0002 284.80 301.26 16.46 14.81 0.72 5 0.36 1.34 KL EKDD0002 284.80 287.75 2.95 2.65 2.53 14 0.37 3.56 Including 284.80 285.60 0.80 0.72 9.34 28 0.21 10.01 Including 285.60 286.50 0.90 0.81 0.24 4 0.18 0.57 Including 286.50 286.95 0.45 0.40 0.25 8 0.35 0.89 Including 286.95 287.75 0.80 0.72 0.63 13 0.75 1.94 EKDD0002 287.75 288.66 0.91 0.82 0.18 1 0.05 0.27 EKDD0002 288.66 290.52 1.86 1.67 0.18 1 0.05 0.27 EKDD0002 290.52 292.00 1.48 1.33 0.07 1 0.01 0.09 EKDD0002 292.00 293.96 1.96 1.76 0.14 7 0.98 1.72 Including 292.00 293.60 1.60 1.44 0.08 2 0.05 0.18 Including 293.60 293.96 0.36 0.32 0.38 28 5.12 8.57 EKDD0002 293.96 297.70 3.74 3.37 0.04 1 0.01 0.01 EKDD0002 297.70 301.26 3.56 3.20 0.74 4 0.78 1.98 Including 297.70 299.10 1.40 1.26 0.07 2 0.16 0.34 Including 299.10 299.47 0.37 0.33 2.64 11 2.57 6.71 Including 299.47 299.67 0.20 0.18 2.80 11 2.53 6.80 Including 299.67 299.95 0.28 0.25 2.96 10 2.49 6.90 Including 299.95 301.26 1.31 1.18 0.12 2 0.30 0.61 EKDD0002 322.40 331.10 8.70 7.83 1.20 14 1.13 3.11 K2 EKDD0002 322.40 326.64 4.24 3.82 1.98 26 1.75 4.99 Including 322.40 323.34 0.94 0.85 3.10 24 2.81 7.70 Including 323.34 324.00 0.66 0.59 3.31 94 3.15 9.32 Including 324.00 324.40 0.40 0.36 2.92 19 1.24 5.06 Including 324.40 325.15 0.75 0.68 1.66 12 1.34 3.87 Including 325.15 325.95 0.80 0.72 0.67 8 0.81 2.00 Including 325.95 326.64 0.69 0.62 0.50 3 0.82 1.80 EKDD0002 326.64 327.10 0.46 0.41 0.20 1 0.24 0.58 EKDD0002 327.10 327.40 0.30 0.27 0.26 1 0.24 0.64 EKDD0002 327.40 329.37 1.97 1.77 0.38 1 0.11 0.56 EKDD0002 329.37 330.75 1.38 1.24 0.19 1 0.06 0.30 EKDD0002 330.75 331.10 0.35 0.32 2.58 16 5.58 11.32 EKDD0002 339.70 342.77 3.07 2.76 0.32 7 0.90 1.80 K2HW Including 339.70 340.20 0.50 0.45 0.12 3 0.28 0.59 Including 340.20 341.10 0.90 0.81 0.11 1 0.07 0.23 Including 341.10 341.70 0.60 0.54 1.01 18 0.92 2.64 Including 341.70 341.90 0.20 0.18 0.08 2 0.18 0.39 Including 341.90 342.10 0.20 0.18 0.18 31 5.74 9.36 Including 342.10 342.77 0.67 0.60 0.25 4 1.25 2.21

(1) Gold Equivalent uses copper price of US$2.90/lb; silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz





Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id Collar location Collar orientation EOH

depth (m) Lode Local

north Local East mRL Dip Local

azimuth KMDD0127 58928.26 29936.08 1210.87 -54.3 246.5 316.6 Kora North KMDD0166 58883.42 29869.57 1208.84 2.1 239.5 89.9 Kora North KMDD0168 58902.15 29870.58 1188.70 37.0 319.0 127.2 Kora North KMDD0170 58901.34 29868.94 1189.56 -41.1 245.2 125 Kora North KMDD0135 59042.01 29951.58 1194.66 -59.8 300.2 419.1 Kora North EKDD0001 58951.75 30074.96 1872.42 -56.5 258.5 525.2 Kora North KMDD0172 58901.19 29868.64 1194.46 57.5 243.2 109.4 Kora North KMDD0133 58927.48 29934.97 1210.87 -39.9 218.7 373.1 Kora North KMDD0133A 58927.48 29934.97 1210.87 -39.9 218.7 437.2 Kora North KMDD0174 58900.85 29868.97 1189.57 -48.6 230.3 268.5 Kora North EKDD00002 59205.00 29992.00 1779.50 -64.3 240.5 382.4 Kora North

The mineral resource estimate (shown in Table 3 and Table 4) for the Kora, Kora North and Irumafimpa deposits is based on the technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and titled, "Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resources Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Kora North and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" with an effective date of September 30, 2018 (the "Technical Report") prepared by Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons.), M.Sc., MAIG, Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, Christopher Desoe BE (Min)(Hons), FAusIMM, RPEQ, MMICA, Lisa J. Park, BEng (Chem), GAICD, FAusIMM. Refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2018 for a summary of the results of the PEA and details of the resource estimate.



Table 3 - Kora North Mineral Resource Estimate

Global Mineral Resources Kora North Gold-Copper Mine - October 2018 Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t Mozs g/t Mozs % Mlbs g/t Mozs Measured 0.15 18.7 0.09 8.9 0.04 0.5 1.6 19.6 0.09 Indicated 0.69 11.6 0.26 14.1 0.31 0.8 11.8 12.9 0.29 Total M & I 0.85 12.9 0.35 13.1 0.36 0.7 13.3 14.1 0.39 Inferred Total 1.92 10.7 0.66 13.3 0.82 0.7 29.5 11.9 0.74 M in table is millions.



Key Assumptions and Parameters



Mineralization comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, N-S striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 & K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined and provides a possible link between the two main vein systems.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5m and 1m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard.

QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the accuracy of the on-site analysis.

Core recovery of the mineral zone was initially 90%, this has improved to >95%. There is no relationship between core recovery and gold grade.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralisation in drillcore nominally at a 0.2 g/t Au cut off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

Gold equivalent (AuEq) g/t was calculated using the formula Au g/t +(Cu% x 1.53) + Ag g/t x 0.0127. (No account of metal recoveries through the plant have been used in calculating the metal equivalent grade. However, production is currently achieving 93% metal recovery for both gold and copper and gold is currently providing 95% and copper 5% of the total revenue of the mine.)

Gold price US$1,300/oz; silver US$16.5/oz; copper US$2.90/lb.

Table 4 - Irumafimpa and Kora/Eutompi Resource Estimates

Resource by Deposit and Category Deposit Resource

Category Tonnes Gold Silver Copper Gold

Equivalent Mt g/t

Moz g/t

Moz % Mlb g/t Moz Irumafimpa Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.28 37 13.4 0.24 Inferred 0.53 10.9 0.19 9 0.16 0.27 74 11.5 0.20 Kora/Eutompi Inferred 4.36 7.3 1.02 35 4.9 2.23 215 11.2 1.57 Total Indicated 0.56 12.8 0.23 9 0.16 0.3 4.0 13.4 0.24 Total Inferred 4.89 7.7 1.21 32 5.06 2.0 288 11.2 1.76



Notes:

M in table is millions .

Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate. Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers. Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.52+ Ag g/t*0.0141.

K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property was published in January 2019. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek at +1-604-687-7130.

Figure 1 - K1 Long Section

Figure 2 - K2 Long Section

Figure 3 - Plan Showing Irumafimpa, Kora and Judd Vein Systems

Source: K92 Mining Inc.