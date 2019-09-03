Quantcast

    Justin Carter Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President of Business Development

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


    Carter to join CBC Business Credit team

    OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, announced that Justin Carter has joined as Vice President of Business Development for CBC Business Credit. Carter will be based out of Southern California and will be responsible for driving sales in the region. CBC Business Credit is a department within California Bank of Commerce that offers asset-based financing to a broad array of businesses.

    "Justin's business development skills combined with his local knowledge of the Southern California market brings great value to our growing CBC Business Credit team," said Amy Efland, Senior Vice President for CBC Business Credit. "He has proven himself as a leader in asset-based lending and we are excited to add him to our team."

    Justin most recently served as a Regional Market Manager at Amerisource Funding, where he established the firm's Southern California and Nevada presence through the development of business referral partners in factoring and asset-based lending. Previously, Justin was Vice President of Small Business Banking for Bank of America, where he worked to acquire new business and strengthen existing client relationships. He holds a bachelor's degree from Southern Utah University.

    For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com

    About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

    California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

