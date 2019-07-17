Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Option to Extend Maturity Date of Outstanding Convertible Bonds Due July 29, 2019





TORONTO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy") announced today that it has provided notice to holders (the "Bondholders") of its outstanding USD $22.4 million of its 6.50 per cent Convertible Bonds (the "Bonds"), which are due to mature on 29 July 2019, of an option to extend the maturity of the Bonds to 31 December 2020 (the "Extension Option"). If any Bondholder does not accept the Extension Option in accordance with the terms of the notice, or chooses to decline the Extension Option, the Bonds held by it shall be redeemed on 29 July 2019 at their principal amount. The Extension Option is granted subject to the consent of certain other lenders to Just Energy.



ABOUT JUST ENERY

Just Energy (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE) is a leading consumer company focused on essential needs, including electricity and natural gas commodities; health and well-being, such as water quality and filtration devices; and utility conservation, bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to consumers. Currently operating in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, EdgePower Inc., Filter Group Inc., Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Just Energy Advanced Solutions, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated, including the acceptance of the Extension Option. These risks include, but are not limited to general economic and market conditions, levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption, rates of customer additions and renewals, rates of customer attrition, fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices, changes in regulatory regimes, results of litigation and decisions by regulatory authorities, competition and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy's operations, financial results or dividend levels are included in Just Energy's annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, on the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or through Just Energy's website at www.justenergygroup.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the New York Stock Exchange has approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Jim Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (713) 544-8191

jbrown@justenergy.com

or

Michael Cummings

Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 982-0475

michael.cummings@alpha-ir.com

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.