Just Energy Comments on Inaccuracies in Recent Globe and Mail Article





TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE) ("Just Energy") announced today that the Globe and Mail article dated August 25, 2019 with respect to Just Energy contained inaccuracies, and Executive Chair, Rebecca MacDonald, would like to clarify.



Ms. MacDonald stated, "The reporter did not reach out to me or, to my knowledge, any executive at Just Energy for comment and it is incorrect that I have been seeking a restructuring. I continue to work with the Board and the Special Committee on a robust strategic review process and getting the best outcome for Just Energy's investors, despite articles such as this that appear to simply benefit short sellers." Rebecca MacDonald continued, "I and Just Energy value our strong relationships with key shareholders, the most significant of which has not divested of any common shares. We appreciate their continued support, as we move forward with our strategic review."

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE) is a leading consumer company focused on essential needs, including electricity and natural gas commodities; health and well-being, such as water quality and filtration devices; and utility conservation, bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to consumers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, EdgePower Inc., Filter Group Inc., Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Just Energy Advanced Solutions, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com to learn more.

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.