Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings and Entering into a Gas Sale Agreement for Sara and Suri





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura") today announced the filing on SEDAR of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at, and for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, and its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.



In addition, Jura announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Spud Energy Pty Limited ("Spud") has entered into a three-year Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "GSA") with Konnect Gas (Private) Limited ("KGL"). Under the GSA, KGL will be obligated to purchase untreated gas production from the Sara and Suri leases in Pakistan with an offtake volume up to 1.3 MMcf/d. Jura's 60% working interest in the Sara and Suri leases is owned by Spud, which is also the operator of these leases. Following execution of the GSA, KGL will commence installation of the facilities required to offtake gas from the Sara and Suri fields. The first sale of gas under the GSA is anticipated in late 2019.

Jura's principal shareholder, JS Energy Limited, holds 50,659,076 of Jura's common shares, representing a 73.3% shareholding. JS Energy Limited and KGL have the same ultimate controlling shareholder, making Jura and KGL affiliates. The GSA was awarded to KGL after a public tender process, pursuant to the process required by the Government of Pakistan. When KGL was successful in winning the tender, the terms of the GSA were approved by the independent directors of Jura.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

