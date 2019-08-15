Quantcast

Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 06:56:00 PM EDT


SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in September:

  • Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:30am ET, in New York, NY. 

     
  • Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:35pm PT in Las Vegas, NV.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net).

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations:

Jess Lubert		   Media Relations:

Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks   Juniper Networks
(408) 936-3734   (408) 936-5767
jlubert@juniper.net   llmoore@juniper.net

Source: Juniper Networks

