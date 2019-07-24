Julie Stephenson Joins BioSig as Senior Director of Clinical Affairs



Seasoned electrophysiology professional is the latest addition to the Company's growing team

Westport, CT, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform designed to address an unmet need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that Ms. Julie Stephenson, BSN, MBA joined the Company as Senior Director of Clinical Affairs.

Mrs. Stephenson brings to BioSig over 20 years of cardiac device technology experience having served in various clinical, sales, and marketing roles at Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Guidant Corporation. Most recently, Mrs. Stephenson served as Director of Medical Education at Medtronic, a role in which she developed and delivered over 10 national peer-to-peer education programs annually and was responsible for numerous other supplemental educational resources for EP fellows. This work included collaboration with internationally recognized physician leaders. Other highlights of Mrs. Stephenson's career with Medtronic included supervising the contracting and honoraria processes, serving as the Medical Education Liaison to Latin America, and participating in the Global Innovation Fellowship Program.

Earlier in her career, Mrs. Stephenson was the Regional Sales Manager with Boston Scientific in Central New Jersey for three years. During this time Mrs. Stephenson was responsible for driving meaningful sales revenues. Prior to this, she served as a Sales Representative and Field Clinical Representative with Guidant Corporation for 7 years.

A critical care nurse by training, Mrs. Stephenson holds a BSN degree from Northwestern State University and MBA from The Darden School of Business at University of Virginia. Mrs. Stephenson received numerous awards, including the President's Club Award, Regional Sales Manager of the Year (New York Area), a Patent Award, and the Faculty Award.

"Julie was recommended to us by one of the most recognized key opinion leaders in the global medical innovation space," stated Kenneth L. Londoner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. "Julie brings to us a wealth of experience in medical affairs, ranging from effective physician engagement to education to successful sales, and we are confident that she will be an invaluable addition to our clinical team. We are proud of our continued abilities to attract top talent, and every member of our growing team is working tirelessly on behalf of our shareholders."

BioSig has been actively adding to its operations, having recently announced several new additions to the management team and the Board of Directors. BioSig recently announced that it has been added to the Russell 3000 Index and was allowed 33 patent claims covering its PURE EP™ System. In the first half of 2019 BioSig successfully conducted first patient cases using its PURE EP™ System at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, TX, Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC and Indiana University School of Medicine. These initial experiences suggested improved cardiac signal detection and fidelity.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company's first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig's ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP™ System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



