Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at 2:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in New York, NY

2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conferenceat 1:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Monday, September 9, 2019 in New York, NY

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce's website at www.jouncetx.com.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within the human tumor microenvironment to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce is developing two clinical-stage programs as well as advancing and building out its broad and wholly-owned discovery pipeline of immuno-oncology targets, including those expressed on T-regulatory cells, macrophages and stromal cells. Jounce's lead product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for use in combination with future pipeline products, and Jounce has completed enrollment in the JTX-4014 Phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, Jounce has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist, to Celgene. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

