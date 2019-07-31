Quantcast

Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update before market open on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Jounce Therapeutics' management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast

To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 4484315. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the company's website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days thereafter.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within the human tumor microenvironment to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce has two clinical product candidates, vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-1 and for potential use in combination with Jounce's pipeline of future product candidates. In addition Jounce is progressing numerous novel discovery stage programs. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor Contact:

Komal Joshi

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

(857) 320-2523

kjoshi@jouncetx.com

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

The Yates Network

(617) 460-3579

gina@theyatesnetwork.com

Source: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: JNCE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8283.55
9.94  ▲  0.12%
DJIA 27267.57
69.55  ▲  0.26%
S&P 500 3014.36
1.18  ▲  0.04%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019 | 09:38AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar