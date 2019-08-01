Quantcast

    Jones Soda Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


    SEATTLE, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the "Company") (OTCQB:JSDA), a leader in the craft soda category known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

    Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

    Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

    Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-479-1004

    International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2598

    Conference ID: 8209705

    Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

    The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.jonessoda.com.

    A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 15, 2019.

    Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

    International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

    Replay ID: 8209705

    About Jones Soda Co.

    Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB:JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones' diverse product line offers something for everyone - pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Cody Slach

    Gateway Investor Relations

    1-949-574-3860

    JSDA@gatewayir.com

