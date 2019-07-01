Jon Michael Adinolfi Named Hillman US Divisional President



World-class business leader with proven track record serving customers and driving profitable growth in the hardware and home improvement industry

CINCINNATI, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) and The Hillman Group, Inc. (collectively, "Hillman" or the "Company") announced today that hardware and home improvement veteran Jon Michael Adinolfi has been named the Hillman US Divisional President, effective July 15, 2019.



Mr. Adinolfi joins Hillman after serving as President-US Retail of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Since November 2016, Mr. Adinolfi has led the division, focusing on the Craftsman retail rollout, and the launch of over 1,200 SKUs. Prior to being promoted to President-US Retail, Mr. Adinolfi served as SWK's President Hand Tools and Storage from 2013 to 2016 and was responsible for the integration of the Industrial Automotive Repair and Construction Do It Yourself businesses and drove market share growth across both platforms. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Adinolfi served as SWK's Chief Financial Officer of the Construction & Do-It-Yourself North America division. Prior to rejoining SWK, Mr. Adinolfi served as HD Supply Inc. President-Crown Bolt from 2008 to 2011 and was responsible for leading one of the largest retail consumer hardware suppliers in the U.S. Mr. Adinolfi joined HD Supply in 2005 as the Chief Financial Officer of Crown Bolt and HD Supply Repair & Remodel and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer of HD Supply White Cap Construction Supply in 2006. Prior to joining HD Supply, Mr. Adinolfi worked for Stanley Works where he served as finance leader for the Price Realization Center of Excellence. He started his career as a senior auditor at Arthur Andersen and holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut.

Greg Gluchowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillman, said, "We are excited to have Jon Michael lead our legacy Hillman US business which is comprised of our Fastening, Home Hardware and Access Solution Business Segments. His depth and breadth of experience in the hardware industry, and his demonstrated track record of growth, new product development, operational excellence and financial management position him to provide outstanding leadership while driving sustainable profitable growth for our business."

Mr. Adinolfi said, "I am honored to join the Hillman team to lead the US business and look forward to building on Hillman's reputation for dedication to its customers, industry best service and distribution, innovative products and great people. I am excited to lead a business with such a strong base and tremendous potential."

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware and personal protection solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 37,000 customers locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.

Source: The Hillman Group