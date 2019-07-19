Quantcast

Johnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on August 2, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 05:03:00 PM EDT


RACINE, Wis., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter on Friday, August 2, 2019, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website - www.johnsonoutdoors.com - for 30 days.

ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global outdoor recreation company that inspires more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, top-quality products.  The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping.  Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. 

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

CONTACT: Patricia Penman
  262-631-6600

Source: Johnson Outdoors Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: JOUT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8146.49
-60.75  ▼  0.74%
DJIA 27154.20
-68.77  ▼  0.25%
S&P 500 2976.61
-18.50  ▼  0.62%
Data as of Jul 19, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar