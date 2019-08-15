Johnson Outdoors Appoints Baab to Lead Camping and Watercraft Divisions





RACINE, Wis., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced the appointment of Larry Baab as Group Vice President - Camping & Watercraft Recreation. Mr. Baab will report to Helen Johnson-Leipold, CEO, Johnson Outdoors and hold a seat on the Company's Executive Committee. In this new role, Baab is responsible for each of the Camping and Watercraft division P&Ls, development and implementation of strategic growth plans for each business, and will lead all functions and operations of both units located in Binghamton, New York; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Old Town, Maine.



Larry brings a wealth of experience and proven success in driving innovation, strategy and business results. He joins the company from Accutec Blades, Inc. where he served as the Senior Vice President - Commercial Operations since 2016. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Black & Decker, Igloo, Ames and Lowe's. Larry holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Azusa Pacific University in California and received his M.B.A. in Business Administration from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

"I'm excited that Larry has joined us at Johnson Outdoors. His vast experience and strong leadership skills will be key to ensuring our Camping and Watercraft businesses leverage our strengths to maximize opportunities for growth in an increasingly competitive outdoor recreation industry," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"It's great to be a part of Johnson Outdoors' family of adventurers, and to play a vital role in helping to create an exciting future for our Camping and Watercraft brands," said Larry Baab. "I'm looking forward to working with the passionate outdoor experts at the company to transition our product lines to capitalize on market evolutions and to give consumers the best experience possible in the great outdoors."

