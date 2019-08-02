John Martin Acquires Common Shares of Amilot Capital Inc.





TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Amilot Capital Inc. ("Amilot") (TSXV:TOM), announces that he has acquired 1,550,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Amilot through a shares for debt settlement for services previously rendered in the aggregate amount of $77,500 at a price of $0.05 per Common Share. The shares were acquired through Shaljero Advisors Inc. ("Shaljero"), a corporation of which Mr. Martin is the sole director and shareholder. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the shares for debt settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.



Prior to the foregoing share issuance, John Martin owned or controlled 941,530 Common Shares representing 6.62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, including 300,000 Common Shares held through Shaljero representing 2.11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

After giving effect to this transaction, John Martin owns or controls an aggregate of 2,491,530 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, including 1,850,000 Common Shares held through Shaljero representing 11.72% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

John Martin does not presently intend to make further investments or divestitures in Amilot. However, John Martin may in the future take such actions in respect of his holdings in Amilot as he may deem appropriate based on his assessment of market conditions and any other conditions he considers relevant at the time, including the purchase of additional Common Shares through open market or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of his holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

A copy of the related early warning report filed with the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions may be obtained from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

(signed) "John Martin"

John Martin

(416) 862-7525

Source: John Martin