John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 4th Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Year-End Operating Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 04:10:00 PM EDT

Elgin, IL, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 year-end operating results on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).  Fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 year-end results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 2986925.

This call is being webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.'s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®,Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.

Michael J. Valentine
Chief Financial Officer
847-214-4509

Frank Pellegrino
Sr. Vice President, Finance, and Treasurer
847-214-4138

