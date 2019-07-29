Quantcast

    JNES Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    JONESTOWN, Pa., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.  (OTC Pink:JNES) reported earnings of $1,522,000 or $0.62 per share for the second quarter 2019, up 3.7% from $1,468,000 or $0.62 per share in the prior year.  "We had a strong second quarter.  Our indirect dealer financing numbers continue on a very favorable trend and deposits, aided by our newest branch locations in Lancaster County, are providing a good funding base," said Troy A. Peters, President and CEO. 

    More information is available in the quarter shareholder letter found at jbt.bank. 

    The bank (marketed as JBT) serves customers in and around Lebanon and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1873, the bank currently has 14 full-service locations. For more corporate information about JBT/JNES, please visit www.jbt.bank, or contact Andrea Shetterly at 717-865-4246.

    Contact:Andrea Shetterly, EAA

    ashetterly@jbt.bank

    Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.

    2 West Market Street

    Jonestown, PA 17038-0717

    Phone: 717-865-4246

    Source: Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.

