Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results on Wednesday, September 4, 2019





SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or "the Company" ) (NASDAQ:JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2019 before the U.S market open on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.



The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hongkong Time).



What: Jiayin Group Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 Webcast: http://ir.niwodai.com/

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 2441378.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601 Mainland China +86 8008190121

+86 4006208038

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 11, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2441378.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 8008700206

+86 4006022065

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at http://ir.niwodai.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

Email: ir@niwodai.com

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Jiayin Group Inc.