Quantcast

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or "the Company" ) (NASDAQ:JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2019 before the U.S market open on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hongkong Time).

  What: Jiayin Group Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
     
  When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019
     
  Webcast: http://ir.niwodai.com/

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 2441378.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004
Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601
Mainland China +86 8008190121

+86 4006208038		  

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 11, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2441378.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 8008700206

+86 4006022065		  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at  http://ir.niwodai.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

Email: ir@niwodai.com

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Jiayin Group Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: JFIN




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7774.10
-52.85  ▼  0.68%
DJIA 25670.31
-107.59  ▼  0.42%
S&P 500 2856.96
-12.20  ▼  0.43%
Data as of Aug 28, 2019 | 09:40AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar