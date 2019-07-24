Jetlines Provides Operations Update





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JET: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Jetlines") is pleased to provide an update on recent operational developments related to Jetlines' build out in preparation for launch.



Talent-Based Hiring

Jetlines signed an agreement with Gallup, Inc. ("Gallup") to optimize its talent-based hiring. Through the delivery of Gallup's hiring analytics and advice, Jetlines is assessing and working to hire the best pilots, flights attendants and operational leaders in the industry.

Combining more than 80 years of experience with their global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world. In addition to role-based assessments, Gallup's Hiring Analytics practice provides support and strategy before and after the interview to attract the right candidates, create workforce alignment and streamline the hiring experience.

Kelly Bacon, Partner of Gallup, commented, "Employees are no longer satisfied with clocking in and out and receiving a paycheck. They are looking for meaning in their work, a supportive, collaborative environment, and an employer that can match the lifestyle they want to enjoy. Gallup has an unparalleled, research-based understanding of what defines excellence in nearly every imaginable role, and we are excited to partner with Jetlines to use that expertise to hire the Company's pilots and flight attendants."

Document & Communication Management

Jetlines signed an agreement with Comply365, Inc. ("Comply365") for its document management platform that will be used to deliver critical operational content to Jetlines' mobile workforce. Comply365 was selected by Jetlines to ensure a compliant and efficient operation. The Comply365 cloud platform will allow Jetlines to focus on growing its operation, without worrying about IT support requirements. Currently, Comply365 is utilized by 8 of the top 10 North American Airlines supporting over 15 million flights worldwide annually.

Tom Samuel, CEO of Comply365 said, "We are excited to welcome Jetlines to our growing list of global customers. It is very neat to see an airline at such an early stage of their growth story making targeted investments in technology solutions that will support their anticipated growth."

Jyri Strandman, Jetlines COO commented, "We are investing in proven processes and cutting-edge tools in every area of the operation to drive down the cost. We are partnering with Gallup to start evaluating and hiring the best fitting, talented and motivated team members; with Comply365 to provide our team members the best tools to maintain up-to-date documents and prepare for the flights, leading to highest degree of regulatory compliance and safety. Every automated system is integrated fully, removing time-wasting process steps, freeing up our frontline people to provide warm, friendly and personable air travel at great value prices."

About Canada Jetlines Ltd.

Canada Jetlines is set to become Canada's first true Ultra Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) airline, with plans to operate flights across Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Company plans to commence operations with the Airbus A320 fleet, the most widely used aircraft for ultra low cost carriers worldwide. Jetlines is led by a board and management team with extensive experience and expertise in low-cost airlines, start-ups and capital markets. The Company was granted an unprecedented exemption from the Government of Canada that will permit it to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests.

Jetlines ability to sell tickets and launch airline service remains subject to the completion of the airline licensing process, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the completion of financing.

For more information on Jetlines, please visit our website at www.jetlines.com.

About Comply365

Comply365 is the leading provider of enterprise SaaS and mobile solutions for content management and document distribution in highly regulated industries including aviation, rail, and energy. Comply365 supports the world's most mobile and remote workforces with targeted and personalized delivery of job-critical data that enables safe, efficient, and compliant operations. Every day, hundreds of thousands of pilots, flight attendants, maintenance technicians, rail conductors and engineers, and energy workers rely on Comply365 for digital delivery of operational (OEM and company) manuals. Having played an instrumental role in the FAA's approval of replacing the traditional, paper-based, pilot flight bags with electronic flight bags (EFBs), Comply365 partners with their Customers to transform industries.



For more information on Comply365, please contact Gina Duwe, Marketing Communications at

marketing@comply365.com.

Canada Jetlines is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the resource, aviation, and technology sectors.

