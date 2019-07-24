Jesse Lund, Former Blockchain Head at IBM, Joins Marathon Patent Group as Board of Directors Advisor





LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or the "Company"), today announced that Jesse Lund, former Blockchain head at IBM has accepted the Company's invitation to work with its Board of Directors in an advisory role. Mr. Lund will provide strategic guidance to the Company's Board and management team, lending from his extensive experience in the Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, and Financial Services industries.



As the Company seeks to expand its footprint in the emerging global digital economy, the Board will reap the benefit of Mr. Lund's extensive list of relationships and in depth knowledge of opportunities to consider for acquisition, as well as his guidance on whether to build or acquire businesses that may offer the best opportunities for future growth for the Company.

Marathon's Chairman and CEO Merrick Okamoto stated, "We are honored to have someone with Jesse's experience and understanding of this rapidly changing landscape offer us his unique perspective on business opportunities he believes we should focus on and potential introductions. In addition, we also look forward to working with him as he uses his best efforts to help us monetize our patent portfolio."

Mr. Lund stated, "I look forward to working with the team at Marathon to evaluate potential business combinations that we feel could offer a path for accelerated growth and adoption."

