Quantcast

JD.com to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


BEIJING, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), China's leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, before the market opens.

JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 7:30 am, Eastern Time on August 13, 2019, (7:30 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 13, 2019) to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US: +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601
China: 400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121
International: +65-6713-5090
   
Passcode: 3927938  

A telephone replay will be available from 10:30 am, Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 through 09:59 am, Eastern Time on August 21, 2019. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
   
Passcode: 3927938  

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China. Its cutting-edge retail infrastructure enables consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Ruiyu Li

+86 (10) 8912-6804

IR@JD.com

Media Relations

+86 (10) 8911-6155

Press@JD.com

 

Source: JD.com

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: JD




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8111.12
-64.30  ▼  0.79%
DJIA 26583.42
-280.85  ▼  1.05%
S&P 500 2953.56
-26.82  ▼  0.90%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar