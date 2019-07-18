



JCDecaux wins advertising street furniture contract for six cities in the Grand Paris Seine Ouest area for a 15-year period

Paris, July 18th, 2019 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris:DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that following a competitive tender, it has won the advertising street furniture contract for six cities in the Grand Paris Seine Ouest area, an Etablissement Public Territorial (a public local authority created within Greater Paris) comprising eight municipalities, six of which are covered by this new contract (one win: Vanves and five renewals).

This 15-year contract, effective January 1st, 2020, is part of the local advertising regulations adopted by the intermunicipal authorities (Règlement Local de Publicité Intercommunal - RLPI) during Q1 2019. It covers the design, installation, operation and maintenance of more than 950 street furniture products that provide a public service (bus shelters, public toilets, information and free posting panels, electronic information boards, columns for displaying information about cultural events, display flagpoles, clocks, etc.) and 19 digital street furniture, all representing nearly 1,000 advertising panels. The six local authorities of the Grand Paris Seine Ouest area are: Chaville, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Marnes-la-Coquette, Meudon, Vanves and Ville d'Avray. This contract marks the return of JCDecaux to the city of Vanves and is renewing its offer in the other five cities.

The cities of Issy-les-Moulineaux, Chaville and Vanves will benefit from the latest generation digital street furniture, offering optimal visibility for municipal information and advertising campaigns, thanks to their 86-inch full HD LCD screens. Their strategic locations will allow real-time, contextual and geolocated communication, offering dynamic content. The latter will provide a platform for unlimited creativity, benefitting the city, brands, residents and tourists. As a result, the west of Paris will become the most digital region in France.

Committed to the Paris Region municipalities and the well-being of their inhabitants, JCDecaux has developed street furniture with a high level of service, making the city more welcoming, comfortable and accessible, in keeping with the urban environment. USB ports are available on bus shelters, some of which will also be equipped with solar panels.

With street furniture designs by Sir Norman Foster, Philip Cox, Ora-Ïto, Martin Szekely or JCDecaux, these streamlined, elegant and customised street furniture products in the colours of each city will blend harmoniously into the urban landscape.

JCDecaux's offer meets high environmental standards. The Group has created its most innovative solutions to moderate the environmental impact of street furniture, particularly through refurbishing them, in line with the principles of the circular economy. Their energy performance is optimised, notably thanks to the use of LED technology and light intensity modulation, making it possible to reduce electricity consumption by up to 60%. The choice of materials that are resistant to corrosion and are recyclable, such as steel, aluminium or glass guarantees an optimal quality of service throughout the contract's duration.

Finally, bus shelters will always be maintained with rainwater, using environmentally friendly products.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are very pleased to expand our Paris Region portfolio with this contract. Through placing their trust in us, these six cities in the Grand Paris Seine Ouest area underlines our commitment to quality, digital innovation and sustainable development. This contract strengthens our advertising offer in Ile-de-France (Greater Paris) and contributes to accelerating the roll-out of urban digital street furniture, to the benefit of brands, local authorities and the provision of information to citizens. We are proud to support the west of Paris - now France's leading digital region - by contributing to its economic vitality, and particularly, by rolling out street furniture as part of this new contract which is innovative and pleasing on the eye.The result of all this is a more welcoming, comfortable, accessible and balanced urban environment."

