JCDecaux: Publication of the H1 2019 financial report as of June 30th





Publication of the H1 2019 financial report as of June 30th, 2019

Paris, July 25th, 2019 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris:DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that the H1 2019 financial report as of June 30th, 2019 was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) and is available to the public.

H1 2019 financial report can be accessed and downloaded from the Company's website www.jcdecaux.com under the heading "Investors / Regulated Information / Financial Reports".

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2018 revenue: €3,619m, H1 2019 revenue: €1,842.3m

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good index

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (528,660 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 210 airports and 277 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (366,000 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (137,020 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (648,570 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (239,300 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (72,880 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,170 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (16,450 advertising panels)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1,061,200 advertising panels in more than 80 countries

Present in 4,030 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

13,030 employees

Communications Department:Agathe Albertini

+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 - agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations:Arnaud Courtial

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

