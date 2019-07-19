JASON GREGG JOINS LOMIKO BOARD OF ADVISORS



Lomiko Continues to Add Expertise for Development of Graphite Assests

Vancouver, B.C., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc.("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Jason Gregg has joined the Lomiko Board of Advisors.

"Mr. Gregg is a seasoned mining professional with a broad range of experience in leading Human Resources for mining projects in a variety of jurisdictions," stated Mr. A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals.

Jason Gregg was most recently Executive Vice President, Human Resources for Alio Gold. Mr. Gregg has more than 20 years of experience as a Human Resources professional. He holds a BBA (1995) and an MBA (2000) from Simon Fraser University. Before Alio Gold, he was Vice President of HR, Safety and Environment for Newmarket Gold. Before joining Newmarket, he provided HR consulting services to various mining organizations as well as other industries including forestry and technology. Prior to developing his consulting practice, he worked as a Human Resources executive in the mining industry with Farallon Mining and Nyrstar. Mr. Gregg has also held senior level human resource roles with HDI, International Forest Products, Canadian Forest Products, and Teck.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

"A. Paul Gill"

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

A. Paul Gill Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V:LMR) 6047295312 apaulgill@lomiko.com