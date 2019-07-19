Quantcast

See headlines for LMR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    JASON GREGG JOINS LOMIKO BOARD OF ADVISORS

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 11:03:00 AM EDT


    Lomiko Continues to Add Expertise for Development of Graphite Assests

    Vancouver, B.C., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc.("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Jason Gregg has joined the Lomiko Board of Advisors.

    Drilling Results Show Continuous Hig-Grade Trend at the Refractory Zone








    "Mr. Gregg is a seasoned mining professional with a broad range of experience in leading Human Resources for mining projects in a variety of jurisdictions," stated Mr. A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals.

    Jason Gregg was most recently Executive Vice President, Human Resources for Alio Gold.   Mr. Gregg has more than 20 years of experience as a Human Resources professional. He holds a BBA (1995) and an MBA (2000) from Simon Fraser University. Before Alio Gold, he was Vice President of HR, Safety and Environment for Newmarket Gold. Before joining Newmarket, he provided HR consulting services to various mining organizations as well as other industries including forestry and technology. Prior to developing his consulting practice, he worked as a Human Resources executive in the mining industry with Farallon Mining and Nyrstar. Mr. Gregg has also held senior level human resource roles with HDI, International Forest Products, Canadian Forest Products, and Teck.

    For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

    On Behalf of the Board,

    "A. Paul Gill"

    Chief Executive Officer

    We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

    Attachment

    A. Paul Gill
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V:LMR)
6047295312
apaulgill@lomiko.com

    Source: Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V:LMR)

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: LMR




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8214.76
    7.52  ▲  0.09%
    DJIA 27286.22
    63.25  ▲  0.23%
    S&P 500 2996.74
    1.63  ▲  0.05%
    Data as of Jul 19, 2019 | 12:21PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar