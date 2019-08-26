Quantcast

    James E. Wagner Cultivation Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 08:42:00 AM EDT


    KITCHENER, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation ("JWC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: JWCA, OTCQX:JWCAF), a licensed cannabis cultivator and manufacturer focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis, today reported the Company's interim financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2019. Dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

    Fiscal Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

    • Revenue totaled a record $749,000, up 32% sequentially from $566,000, and compared to $3,500 in Q3 2018.



    • Net loss and comprehensive loss declined 87% sequentially and 91% from the same year-ago quarter to $434,000 or $(0.01) per share.



    • Both JWC's pilot facility ("JWC1") and phase 1 of its flagship facility ("JWC2") achieved full operational capacity and production, with initial sales from JWC2 launched in the current quarter.



    • Shipped demonstration equipment to Ascendo Group in South Africa, representing the first potential international deployment of the Company's GrowthSTORM™ Dual Droplet™ System.



    • Added 23 new strains to the Company's dried flower collection, including its proprietary Wagner GE brand, a uniquely balanced 1:2 THC to CBD strain.



    • Received cultivation license from Health Canada for the first pod of phase 2 in JWC2, a production and distribution complex totaling approximately 345,000 sf. that will utilize JWC's proprietary GrowthSTORM cultivation platform and methodologies.

    Management Commentary

    "Q3 was a milestone quarter for JWC," said Company president and CEO, Nathan Woodworth. "Revenue grew 32% sequentially and we celebrated our first harvest from our new JWC2 facility, allowing us to produce record amounts of our clean, consistent cannabis using our unique aeroponic technology.

    "In fact, we achieved a 28% increase in actual yield per plant versus our previously reported estimated yields, and we expect this to be sustainable. We estimate the additional yield alone could boost revenue by at least $25 million annually once JWC2 is fully operational.

    "Initial sales from the JWC2 harvest began following the end of the third quarter. However, right before the end of the quarter, we secured the additional license from Health Canada to add 11,000 sf. of flowering space, bringing the total to 22,000 sf. at JWC2. We anticipate initial sales generated by this additional capacity to begin in fiscal Q1 2020. Within the next couple of months, we expect to receive a license to double this capacity again to a total of 44,000 sf.

    "In July, we received approval of a license amendment from Health Canada to allow the sale of formulated cannabis oil from our pilot JWC1 facility, thereby adding another valuable revenue stream. More recently, we signed a purchase and supply agreement with TerrAscend Corp (CSE: TER, OTCQX:TRSSF) to provide dry cannabis flower and cannabis oils for sale on its online medical sales platform. We also continue to be engaged in numerous discussions with potential partners to expand the deployment of our GrowthSTORM platform both domestically and abroad.

    "As we complete the final quarter of our fiscal year, we will continue to focus on building out production capacity and distributing premium branded products for medical use and the fast-growing Canadian recreational market. Our strong progress in fiscal Q3, which has continued into the current quarter, has set the stage for rapid revenue growth and profitability, and a tremendous finish to fiscal 2019."

    Summary Financial Results
                                   
        Q3 2019     Q3 2018    Change %       Q2 2019   Change %    
    Revenues $ 749,294   $ 3,463   21,537   % $ 566,315     32   %
    Operating expenses   2,889,845     4,161,245   (31 ) %   3,235,685    (11 ) %
    Loss from operations   454,547     4,216,291   (89 ) %   3,434,883   (87 ) %
    Net and comprehensive loss   433,908     4,648,038   (91 ) %   3,405,264   (87 ) %
    Net and comprehensive loss per share   (0.01 )   (0.06 )     (0.04 )  



        9M 2019     9M 2018   Change %    
    Revenues $ 1,835,985   $ 3,463   52,917   %
    Operating expenses   8,512,340     7,441,251   14   %
    Loss from operations   6,265,364     6,440,025   (3 ) %
    Net and comprehensive loss   6,164,463     8,064,865   (24 ) %
    Net and comprehensive loss per share   (0.07 )   (0.12 )  



        6/30/2019   9/30/2018 Change %    
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,778,462 $ 8,504,790 (56 ) %
    Agricultural produce and biological assets   5,661,624   2,607,433 117   %
    Other working capital   1,031,544   604,172 71   %
    Non-current assets   17,293,655   5,475,701 216   %
    Other liabilities and long-term debt   6,945,912   3,411,615 104   %
    Shareholder's equity     15,681,818   19,639,466 (20 ) %

    For the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenue totaled a record $749,000, up 32% sequentially from $566,000, and compared to $3,500 in the same year-ago quarter.

    Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 increased to a record $1.8 million from $3,500 in the same period last year.

    Net and comprehensive loss was $434,000 or $(0.01) per share in fiscal Q3 2019, improving 87% sequentially from $3.4 million or $(0.04) per share, and improving 91% from $4.6 million or $(0.06) per share in the year-ago quarter.

    For the first nine months of the fiscal year, net and comprehensive loss was $6.2 million or $(0.07) per share, improving 24% from $8.1 million or $(0.12) per share in the same year-ago period.

    Cash and equivalents at June 30, 2019 totaled $3.8 million, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $18.0 million at June 30, 2018. The decrease in cash is attributable to cash used in operations.

    Outlook

    Inventories totaled approximately 458 kg of dried cannabis and 14 liters of formulated oil at the end of fiscal Q3 2019. These products are in the process of being sold in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. 

    The Company expects to soon begin selling cannabis products through recreational channels, further developing customer demand, as it continues scaling JWC2 towards full production capacity.

    Given its expanding production capacity, the Company anticipates revenue growth to accelerate over the next several quarters, with modest increases in expenses. Management sees this trend resulting in the Company achieving breakeven to positive net and comprehensive income in Q4 2019 on an IFRS accounting basis (factoring in the anticipated net increase in biological assets). In Q1 2020, the Company expects to be revenue positive (revenue exceeding expenses), along with positive net and comprehensive income. By Q2 2020, the Company sees continued revenue growth driving strong gross margins, positive cash flow, and net and comprehensive income.

    Additional Information

    Additional details of the Company's results for fiscal Q3 2019 are available in the interim financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available on the Company's website at www.jwc.ca.

    Conference Call

    JWC management will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter results later today, followed by a question and answer period.

    Date: Monday August 26, 2019

    Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

    Toll-free: 1-877-407-9208

    Toll/International: 1-201-493-6784

    Conference ID: 13694040

    Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

    A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 9, 2019.

    Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

    International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

    Replay ID: 8692665

    The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay here.

    About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

    Based in Kitchener, Ontario, James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (JWC) is a licensed cannabis cultivator and manufacturer focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis. The Company's proprietary Dual Droplet™ technology and GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic platform allows for unmatched consistency in quality and potency. JWC began as a family-operated collective of patients and growers, and has remained dedicated to producing the highest quality and most consistent cannabis for medical and recreational use. To learn more, visit www.jwc.ca.

    Cautionary Note Regarding forward-looking statements

    This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding increased harvests at either or both of the Company's facilities, increased distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis oil by JWC, expected sales of cannabis to the Canadian recreational market, anticipated increases to profitability and revenue, the expected receipt of licenses for additional flowering space at JWC's production facilities and the expected timing for receipt of such licenses, the positive financial impact of the addition of new flowering space at the Company's facilities, potential partnerships in relation to JWC's GrowthSTORM platform and the financial growth of the Company. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as "will", "expected", "approximately", "may", "could", "would" or similar words and phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Company's Filing Statement available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could result in actual actions, unanticipated events may cause results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, and there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Company Contact

    Nathan Woodworth

    President & CEO

    Tel (519) 594-0144 x421

    nathan@jwc.ca

    Investor Relations

    Jonathan Leuchs, CMA   ‎

    Tel (949) 432-7566 ‎

    jwca@cma.team

    James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation
     
    Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
         
      For the three months ending June 30, For the nine months ending June 30,
        2019     2018     2019     2018  
             
    Revenue        
    Wholesale   638,179     -     1,615,468     -  
    Direct to patient   111,115     3,463     220,517     3,463  
        749,294     3,463     1,835,985     3,463  
    Cost of sales   738,926     2,334     3,041,747     2,334  
    Gross profit before the undernoted   10,368     1,129     (1,205,762 )   1,129  
    Changes in fair value of biological assets   2,424,930     (56,175 )   3,452,738     800,097  
        2,435,298     (55,046 )   2,246,976     801,226  
             
    Expenses        
    Wages and benefits   1,003,329     321,004     2,847,981     982,209  
    Rent   630,176     698,471     2,031,999     1,475,231  
    Professional fees   131,895     596,186     788,653     1,797,402  
    Office and administration   264,471       223,422     618,468     298,668  
    Advertising and promotion   143,791     123,675     433,007     204,368  
    Utilities   137,506     99,018     425,084     170,035  
    Depreciation   325,479     58,826     579,199     177,031  
    Royalty expense   116,948     117,677     351,515     120,263  
    Banking and service fees   9,506     1,759     155,005     6,417  
    Interest expense   46,073     41,220     100,028     289,140  
    Repairs and maintenance   62,876     53,925     115,546     89,052  
    Memberships and licenses   17,795     30,338     65,855     35,711  
    Listing expense   -     1,795,724     -     1,795,724  
        2,889,845     4,161,245     8,512,340     7,441,251  
             
    Loss from operations   (454,547 )   (4,216,291 )   (6,265,364 )   (6,440,025 )
             
    Fair value change in contingently issuable shares   -     (462,657 )   -     (1,482,337 )
    Interest and other revenue   20,639     30,910     100,901     57,496  
        20,639     (431,747 )   100,901     (1,424,840 )
             
    Loss and comprehensive loss $   (433,908 ) $   (4,648,038 ) $   (6,164,463 ) $   (8,064,865 )
    Loss per share                        
    Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 )



    James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation
     
    Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
                 
        June 30, 2019     September 30, 2018  
    Assets            
    Current            
    Cash and cash equivalents $   3,778,462   $   8,504,790  
    Short term investments       6,017,153  
    Funds in trust   -     140,165  
    Accounts Receivable   736,335     120,255  
    Government remittances recoverable   295,209     343,752  
    Inventory   2,188,569     1,532,604  
    Biological assets   3,473,055     1,074,829  
    Prepaid expenses and deposits   888,506     943,299  
        11,360,136     18,676,847  
             
    Capital assets   17,173,623     5,331,068  
    Intangible assets   120,032     144,633  
        17,293,655     5,475,701  
                 
      $ 28,653,791   $   24,152,548  
         
    Assets Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
    Current        
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,124,986   $   1,098,212  
    Current portion of long-term debt   4,901,075     3,253  
        6,026,061     1,101,465  
             
    Long-term debt   3,003,385     5,528  
    Royalty liability   2,495,656     2,489,102  
    Lease inducement   1,446,871     916,985  
        6,945,912     3,411,615  
             
    Shareholders' equity        
    Share capital   33,198,306     30,446,310  
    Contributed surplus   3,655,603     4,200,786  
    Retained earnings (deficit)   (21,172,091 )   (15,007,628 )
        15,681,818     19,639,468  
             
      $ 28,653,791   $   24,152,548  

    Please see the accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements, that are available in the interim financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available on the company's website at www.jwc.ca.

    Source: James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

