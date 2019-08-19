James E. Wagner Cultivation Engages CMA for New Investor Relations Program





KITCHENER, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation ("JWC" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: JWCA; OTCQX:JWCAF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Capital Market Access, LLC ("CMA"), a leading capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations services pursuant to an investor relations agreement entered into between CMA and James E. Wagner Cultivation Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of JWC, dated August 19, 2019 (the "Agreement").



"Following achievement of a number of major milestones this year, we believe James E. Wagner Cultivation has arrived at an important point in its growth and development where our shareholders would benefit from an experienced team of capital market professionals to generate greater awareness of the company in the public markets," said Nathan Woodworth, co-founder, president and CEO of James E. Wagner Cultivation. "CMA helps emerging growth companies like JWC to enhance shareholder value and leverage the resources of the capital markets by establishing high quality, long term relationships with key members of the investment community."

CMA will work closely with JWC's management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy. The Corporation will gain access to CMA's proprietary network of high net-worth investors, equity analysts, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, CMA will perform various investor relations services for JWC, which will include strategic advisory, investor and media communications, and introductions to key market players. CMA will also schedule meetings and investor conferences for the Corporation's management over the next several months.

According to CMA managing partner and lead capital market strategist, Ronald Both: "JWC's tremendous progress this year, driven by its exceptional aeroponic technology and strong management team, has set the stage for introducing the company to the broader financial community in the U.S. and Canada. We're seeing a rapidly expanding number of institutional investors and analysts looking for disruptive cannabis technologies like JWC's, and who will greatly value its unique approach to the market."

The Agreement has an initial term of six months, and unless terminated by either party, will thereafter be automatically renewed for consecutive three-month terms. Pursuant to the Agreement, JWC will pay CMA a monthly base fee of USD$8,900, payable in arrears, plus reasonable out-of-pocket expenses. In the event that CMA makes introductions that result in a prospectus-exempt‎ private share placement by the Corporation, or non-paid equity research coverage of the Corporation, CMA will be entitled to receive bonuses from JWC in the amount of USD$20,000 and the Agreement may be extended for additional six (6) month terms, up to a total term not exceeding 24 months.

Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Corporation's stock option plan, CMA has been granted options to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of JWC (the "Options") as part consideration for its services under the Agreement. The Options will be exercisable at a price of $1.15 per share for a term of three years. The Options will vest quarterly in equal tranches over a one-year period on each of the three, six, nine and twelve month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

CMA does not currently own any shares of JWC nor does it have any other direct or indirect interest in JWC. The fees paid by JWC to CMA under the Agreement are for services only.

About Capital Market Access, LLC (CMA)

CMA is a premier international capital markets advisory firm with broad sector expertise. The firm's highly experienced team of advisors connects the senior management of public and private companies to qualified capital market players in the U.S., Canada and around the world. CMA's high-touch approach provides companies exclusive access to a proprietary network of high net-worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA also proactively connects these capital market players to new emerging growth opportunities. To learn more, go to www.capitalmarketaccess.com.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC's wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC was founded as a family company and is based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC's operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation's website: www.jwc.ca.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding the services to be provided by CMA under the Agreement and options to purchase common shares of JWC to be granted to CMA as compensation for investor relations services provided to JWC. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as "will", "expected", "approximately", "may", "could", "would" or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2019‎, available under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact

Nathan Woodworth, President & CEO of JWC

Email: nathan@jwc.ca

Phone: (519) 594-0144 x421

OR

George Aizpurua, Vice President of First Canadian Capital Corp.

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Phone: (416) 742-5600

Investor Relations Contact

Ronald Both or Jonathan Leuchs

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

jwca@cma.team

Source: James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation