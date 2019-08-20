James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Q3 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call





KITCHENER, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation ("JWC" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: JWCA; OTCQX:JWCAF), is pleased to announce that it intends to file its third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings report on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before market open on Monday August 26, 2019 at 7:00am EDT. Subsequent to the filing, JWC will host an inaugural post-earnings investor and analyst conference call with management on Monday August 26, 2019 at 5:00pm EDT to discuss the financial results and go-forward operational outlook. The call will be hosted by the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Woodworth, and by the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, James den Ouden.



Management will be available for analyst and media questions following opening remarks.

Conference Call Participation Details

Conference ID: 13694040

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9208

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6784

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13694040



Replay Start

Monday August 26, 2019, 8:00 PM ET

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC's wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC was founded as a family company and is based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC's operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation's website: www.jwc.ca

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding JWC's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, and the timing of future announcements of the Corporation's financial and operating results. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as "will", "expected", "approximately", "may", "could", "would" or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2019, available under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

