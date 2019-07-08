James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Health Canada Approval for the Sale of Cannabis Oils





KITCHENER, Ontario, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation ("JWC" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: JWCA; OTCQX:JWCAF), is pleased to announce that on July 5, 2019, it received approval of a licence amendment from Health Canada, allowing for the sale of formulated cannabis oil from the Corporation's pilot facility, JWC 1, located at 855 Trillium Drive in Kitchener, ON. JWC intends to commence the sale of formulated cannabis oil to its medical patients on July 9, 2019.



"Formulated oil is an important market sector, both for its medical importance to a wide variety of patients, but also for its impact on the business practices of a Licensed Producer. With the addition of our oil sales licence, JWC is fully licensed and able to participate in all aspects of the cannabis industry," said the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Woodworth, in response to the Corporation's receipt of Health Canada's approval to sell formulated cannabis oil.

JWC is thrilled to expand its product offerings to include formulated cannabis oil, which will be available in multiple sizes, including 25 ml and 50 ml bottles of JWC's THC and Balanced THC:CBD oils. The Corporation's high CBD oil is available in a 25 ml bottle, containing a total of 2500mg of CBD.

JWC is eager and excited to provide patients with affordable and accessible medical cannabis oils, in addition to the variety of dried cannabis products already available, which are grown using its proprietary GrowthSTORM™ Dual Droplet™ System.

Sales of cannabis oil will commence on July 9, 2019 at 9:00 am, EST, at which time current or newly registered JWC medical enrollees become eligible to purchase the Corporation's select oil varieties. To inquire about becoming a JWC medical patient, please visit www.jwc.ca/register.

JWC - Clean, consistent, aeroponic.





About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC's wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC was founded as a family company and is based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC's operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation's website: www.jwc.ca

