James D. White Appointed to the Board of Directors of The Simply Good Foods Company





DENVER, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq:SMPL) ("Simply Good Foods"), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced the appointment of James D. White to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. James will also join the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.



"James is a seasoned leader with a wealth of consumer-packaged goods and retail experience who brings over 30 years of industry knowledge to his new role as a member of the Board of Directors of Simply Good Foods," said James M. Kilts, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "James has an impressive record of growing brands and businesses as well as helping companies with transformative change. His broad-based understanding of consumers will enable James to contribute immediately to the Simply Good Foods growth plan."

Mr. White served for eight years, from 2008 to 2016, as the Chairman, President and CEO of Jamba Inc. During his tenure Mr. White led the successful turnaround and transformation of the company from a made-to-order smoothie shop to a global, healthy active lifestyle brand. Prior to Jamba Inc., from 2005 to 2008, Mr. White was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Safeway, Inc., a leading U.S. supermarket chain. From 1983 to 2005 Mr. White held management roles at Gillette, Nestle Purina and Coca-Cola.

In addition to The Simply Goods Foods Company, Mr. White currently serves on the boards of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE), Panera Bread Company-JAB Holdings and Schnucks. He previously served on the boards of Bradshaw Home, CallidusCloud, Daymon Worldwide, Hillshire Brands and Keane Inc. His non-profit board experience includes Directors Academy, where he is a founding member and currently Board Chairman, as well as Board Chairman for Fair Trade USA. He previously served on the non-profit boards of the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center, The Organic Center and the Network of Executive Women.

Mr. White received a Bachelors of Science degree, with a major in marketing, from The University of Missouri and an MBA from Fontbonne University. He is also a graduate of the Cornell University Food Executive Program and was a Stanford University Distinguished Careers Institute Fellow in 2018.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq:SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, SimplyProtein®, Atkins Endulge®, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Over time, Simply Good Foods aspires to become a portfolio of brands that bring simple goodness, happiness and positive experiences to consumers and their families. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

Investor Contact

Mark Pogharian

Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development

The Simply Good Foods Company

717-307-8197

mpogharian@thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

Source: The Simply Good Foods Company