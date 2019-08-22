Quantcast

JAKKS Pacific to Participate in the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on September 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

JAKKS Pacific's management is scheduled to sit for a "fireside chat" with Gateway Managing Director Sean McGowan on Thursday, September 5th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. The conversation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include MorfBoard™, Perfectly Cute™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, TP Blaster™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

JAKKS Pacific

Brent Novak, 424-268-9450

Chief Financial Officer

or

Rachel Griffin, 424-268-9553

Vice President, Communications

or

Gateway Investor Relations

Sean McGowan, 949-574-3860

Managing Director

JAKK@gatewayir.com

