Quantcast

JAGGAER Partners with J.P. Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world's largest independent spend management company, is partnering with J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) to deliver a Single-Use AccountsSM (SUA) virtual commercial card that is fully integrated with the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform, to streamline purchasing processes, reduce costs and increase purchasing oversight for business users. The partnership is expected to be available to clients in Q4 2019, when the J.P. Morgan SUA is integrated into the JAGGAER ONE platform.

"JAGGAER was the obvious partner to bring this important service to our shared customer base, with their deep experience in education and public sector and their penetration into multiple commercial industries," said John Skinner head of Commercial Card at J.P. Morgan. "Together we will be providing a new level of automation and control, helping manage everything from tail spend to recurring PO's," he adds.

The JAGGAER ONE J.P. Morgan solution will deliver many benefits to mutual customers, while helping to optimize the buyer and supplier experience through:

  • Integration with JAGGAER's eProcurement module streamlined reconciliation process
  • Enhanced security and control
  • Ability to capture working capital and rebate benefit

The streamlined SUA workflows and increased visibility through a single view of all payables activities reduce resources and time spent on check-cutting and reconciliation, helping meet an organization's working capital needs and payables strategy goals.

J.P. Morgan provides options for single-use and multi-use commercial card products, enabling complete flexibility for the particular needs of an organization. Collectively JAGGAER and J.P. Morgan will deliver on the promise of simplifying procurement through providing comprehensive solutions in a flexible and easily utilized manner.

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents-more than any other spend management company. 

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin 

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com 

312-602-2434

Source: JAGGAER

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: JPM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8185.21
-37.59  ▼  0.46%
DJIA 27219.85
-115.78  ▼  0.42%
S&P 500 2984.42
-19.62  ▼  0.65%
Data as of Jul 17, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar