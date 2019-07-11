Jacada Recognized as a Leading Vendor of Attended Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by Zinnov





Contact center and Customer Service RPA strategy moves Jacada into the "Leadership Zone" for Attended RPA

ATLANTA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., provider of Autonomous CX solutions designed to automate customer service operations and improve the customer experience is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a leading vendor for Attended RPA in the "Zinnov Zones for RPA Platforms - 2019" global ratings. Zinnov is a leading global management consulting firm that provides intelligence on the RPA space.



Zinnov Zones for RPA Platforms - 2019 is the first of its kind global study of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Companies that evaluates platform companies for their prowess and scalability. Zinnov assessed participating companies in the Attended RPA segment across the following dimensions - breadth of use cases, customer endorsements, developer feedback, and market visibility.

Speaking about Jacada's leadership position in the study, Nischay Mittal, Engagement Manager - Digital Transformation, Zinnov, said, "The emergence of diverse use cases and supporting investments has warranted that Attended and Unattended RPA segments be analyzed distinctly. We would like to congratulate Jacada for their continued excellence in Attended RPA space driven by end-to-end customer service interactions across both digital self-service and agent-assisted processes. Jacada's uniqueness comes with their ability to deliver on outcomes with one integrated Robotic Automation and AI Hub."

Scott Merritt, Global Head of Automation at Jacada, shared, "As one of the few companies that have been providing attended bots to the marketplace for over a decade, it is great to finally see Attended RPA (formerly known as Desktop Automation) make its way into the mainstream RPA conversation. Being recognized as a leader in the first ever Attended RPA analyst review by Zinnov is a testament to the years of technology investments and our in-depth understanding of the attended segment. Our extensive contact center automation experience allows us to provide solutions where robots and humans collaborate, delivering on the cognitive contact center of the future."

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Silicon Valley, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 17 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys. With core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation, Zinnov assists clients by:

Providing research and strategy consulting for Technology Service Providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in India and other emerging markets;

Helping MNCs expand and/or consolidate their globalization footprint.

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in U.S., Europe, Japan, and India.

About Jacada

Jacada's automation expertise and IP within customer operations continues to deliver end-to-end customer service automation solutions to global enterprises helping them move further down an autonomous CX path. From guiding the contact center agents and automating their manual tasks to fully automated self-service solutions, Jacada automates interactions while improving customer experience. Our 29 years of experience in automating customer service processes for global enterprises, together with proven outcome-focused integration capabilities, enable worry-free deployments with lower Total Cost of Ownership. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com.

