J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 01:41:00 PM EDT

Pennsauken, NJ, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) announced today that its conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

The phone number and confirmation number for the call are (630) 691-2753 and 9911 327#

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended June 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm Eastern time on Monday, July 29, 2019.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the  #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 47 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Contact:    
Dennis G. Moore
Senior Vice President                          
Chief Financial Officer
(856) 532-6603

Source: J & J Snack Foods Corp.

