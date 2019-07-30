IZEA Joins Forces with IRI to Launch InfluenceImpact



New Offering Measures Influencer Marketing Impact on In-Store CPG Retail Sales

Orlando, Florida, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, has announced it is joining forces with IRI®to launch InfluenceImpact, a new offering that allows IZEA clients to measure the impact of influencer marketing on retail sales. InfluenceImpact is primarily designed for IZEA's national consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers and provides them with actionable insights to optimize their influencer marketing spend.

New Offering Measures Influencer Marketing Impact on In-Store CPG Retail Sales



Logo for IRI





CPG is one of the largest sectors in North America, valued at $2 trillion in annual consumer spend. The sector comprises products used on a daily basis by average consumers. These products require routine replacement or replenishment and include items such as makeup, beverages, food, clothes and household products.

A recent study conducted by IZEA revealed that one in three U.S. millennials who are active in social media indicated that they made a food or beverage purchase after seeing a product promoted by an online influencer. Approximately 46% of U.S. females of all ages surveyed indicated the same purchasing behavior for beauty and cosmetics products.

"We already know that influencer marketing can have a meaningful impact on sales for products and services of all types," commented Ted Murphy, founder and CEO of IZEA. "While it is relatively easy to track and attribute influencer marketing impact for online sales and awareness, it is much more difficult to measure the offline impact at a retailer's physical location. InfluenceImpact enables us to offer our CPG customers the next level of sales analysis, providing measurement of sales uplift through in-store purchase data. Through our preferred partnership with IRI, we can now track how an influencer marketing campaign impacts sales lift for soda, lipstick, or other mass market packaged good."

The program utilizes a test and control methodology to help marketers isolate the true effects of their campaigns. IRI, which has been measuring influencer campaigns since 2000 and benchmarked more than 250 campaigns, has found that food and non-food products typically see a very positive return on advertising spend (ROAS) of approximately $2 to $4.

"As influencer marketing continues to grow at an exceptional rate, CPG brands are seeking tools to holistically measure sales impact," said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. "We are excited to team up with IZEA and look forward to providing their customers with enhanced measurement capabilities that ultimately help them determine what is most influential to their consumers in their buying decisions."

To request a proposal for an InfluenceImpact enabled influencer marketing program, please visit izea.com.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") operates IZEAx,the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAxautomates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long- and short-form text, videos, photos, status updates and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers and media companies to grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers and deliver market-leading growth. A confluence of major external events — a revolution in consumer buying, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and automated consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. Ensure that your business can leverage data at www.iriworldwide.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA's full safe harbor statement, please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/.

Attachment

IZEA Contact: Martin Smith Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com IRI Contact: Shelley Hughes Phone: 312-474-3675 Email: Shelley.Hughes@IRIworldwide.com

Source: IZEA Worldwide, Inc.