ITW Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





GLENVIEW, Ill., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) today reported its second-quarter 2019 results including GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 compared to $1.97 in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue of $3.6 billion was down 5.8 percent with organic revenue down 2.8 percent and unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of 2.7 percent. Operating margin was 24.1 percent.



"In the second quarter, we experienced a deceleration in demand across our portfolio relative to the demand levels we were seeing exiting the first quarter. On a sequential basis, second quarter organic revenue declined approximately two percentage points versus first quarter run rates," said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"In this more challenging demand environment, the ITW team executed well on the elements within our own control and delivered solid financial results. Operating margin improved year-over-year to 24.4 percent, excluding higher restructuring impact of 30 basis points, as enterprise initiatives contributed 110 basis points. The combination of unfavorable foreign currency translation, higher restructuring expenses and a small loss on two divestitures reduced EPS by $0.09 year-over-year. Excluding these three items, EPS would have increased two percent to $2.00. Free cash flow increased 14 percent year-on-year."

"We are updating our full year guidance to reflect current levels of demand. All other assumptions remain essentially unchanged. We continue to expect a stronger second half on a relative basis, as known headwinds from foreign currency and higher restructuring expenses dissipate. We expect continued strong contributions from enterprise initiatives, positive price/cost margin dynamics, and strong free cash flow as we progress through the balance of the year. While we will be prudent in making appropriate adjustments due to the near-term demand environment, we remain focused on managing and investing to maximize ITW's performance over the long term. The highly differentiated nature of ITW's core competitive advantages and the strength and resilience of our proprietary business model and diversified portfolio position us well for strong financial performance across a wide range of economic scenarios," Santi concluded.

Revenue of $3.6 billion was down 5.8 percent with organic revenue down 2.8 percent, unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of 2.7 percent, and divestiture impact of 0.3 percent. As expected, the company's ongoing Product Line Simplification (PLS) activities reduced organic growth by 70 basis points.

Operating margin was 24.1 percent. Excluding 30 basis points of unfavorable margin impact from higher year-over-year restructuring expenses, operating margin improved 10 basis points to 24.4 percent. Free Cash Flow increased 14 percent and the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares. After-tax return on invested capital was 28.6 percent.

2019 Full-Year Guidance

Current levels of demand, adjusted for normal seasonality, project full year organic revenue to be down one to three percent. As a result, the company is updating its full year GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $7.55 to $7.85, which includes approximately $0.25 of headwind from foreign currency translation and higher restructuring expenses. Operating margin is forecast to be flat to up 50 basis points, largely due to strong contributions from enterprise initiatives of 100 basis points, partially offset by 25 basis points of higher restructuring expenses. Free cash flow is expected to be above 100 percent of net income, and the company is on pace to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its shares. The effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be in the range of 24 to 25 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule.

Forward-looking Statement

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding diluted earnings per share, foreign exchange rates, total and organic revenue growth, operating margin, economic and regulatory conditions in various geographic regions, price/cost impact, restructuring expenses, free cash flow, effective tax rate, after-tax return on invested capital, and timing and amount of share repurchases. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2018.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In millions except per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenue $ 3,609 $ 3,831 $ 7,161 $ 7,575 Cost of revenue 2,099 2,231 4,158 4,412 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 598 620 1,209 1,232 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 41 48 84 96 Operating Income 871 932 1,710 1,835 Interest expense (55 ) (64 ) (118 ) (130 ) Other income (expense) 9 26 23 38 Income Before Taxes 825 894 1,615 1,743 Income Taxes 202 228 395 425 Net Income $ 623 $ 666 $ 1,220 $ 1,318 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 1.92 $ 1.98 $ 3.74 $ 3.90 Diluted $ 1.91 $ 1.97 $ 3.72 $ 3.87 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.00 $ 0.78 $ 2.00 $ 1.56 Declared $ 1.00 $ 0.78 $ 2.00 $ 1.56 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 324.8 336.7 326.0 338.5 Average assuming dilution 326.6 338.9 327.9 340.8

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,677 $ 1,504 Trade receivables 2,629 2,622 Inventories 1,256 1,318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 288 334 Assets held for sale 439 — Total current assets 6,289 5,778 Net plant and equipment 1,717 1,791 Goodwill 4,503 4,633 Intangible assets 928 1,084 Deferred income taxes 516 554 Other assets 1,234 1,030 $ 15,187 $ 14,870 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ — $ 1,351 Accounts payable 512 524 Accrued expenses 1,207 1,271 Cash dividends payable 323 328 Income taxes payable 53 68 Liabilities held for sale 93 — Total current liabilities 2,188 3,542 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 7,809 6,029 Deferred income taxes 683 707 Noncurrent income taxes payable 462 495 Other liabilities 950 839 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,904 8,070 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,270 1,253 Retained earnings 21,788 21,217 Common stock held in treasury (18,276 ) (17,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,697 ) (1,677 ) Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total stockholders' equity 3,095 3,258 $ 15,187 $ 14,870

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 788 $ 174 22.1 % Food Equipment 548 140 25.6 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 533 131 24.5 % Welding 422 122 28.8 % Polymers & Fluids 427 97 22.8 % Construction Products 424 106 25.0 % Specialty Products 473 124 26.1 % Intersegment (6 ) — — % Total Segments 3,609 894 24.8 % Unallocated — (23 ) — % Total Company $ 3,609 $ 871 24.1 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 1,594 $ 341 21.4 % Food Equipment 1,066 269 25.3 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 1,057 257 24.3 % Welding 849 242 28.5 % Polymers & Fluids 843 186 22.1 % Construction Products 825 193 23.4 % Specialty Products 938 247 26.3 % Intersegment (11 ) — — % Total Segments 7,161 1,735 24.2 % Unallocated — (25 ) — % Total Company $ 7,161 $ 1,710 23.9 %

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Organic (7.1 )% 1.7 % (1.3 )% (2.4 )% 0.1 % (0.7 )% (6.4 )% (2.8 )% Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % — % (0.8 )% (0.8 )% — % (0.8 )% (0.3 )% Translation (3.3 )% (2.7 )% (2.3 )% (1.0 )% (3.2 )% (3.8 )% (2.1 )% (2.7 )% Operating Revenue (10.4 )% (1.0 )% (3.6 )% (4.2 )% (3.9 )% (4.5 )% (9.3 )% (5.8 )%





Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in

Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (120) bps 40 bps (40) bps (40) bps 10 bps (20) bps (130) bps (60) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 90 bps — 90 bps 10 bps 170 bps 60 bps (50) bps 60 bps Total Organic (30) bps 40 bps 50 bps (30) bps 180 bps 40 bps (180) bps — Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — — 20 bps 20 bps — 30 bps 10 bps Restructuring/Other (10) bps (20) bps 50 bps (40) bps (40) bps 10 bps (50) bps (30) bps Total Operating Margin Change (40) bps 20 bps 100 bps (50) bps 160 bps 50 bps (200) bps (20) bps Total Operating Margin % * 22.1% 25.6% 24.5% 28.8% 22.8% 25.0% 26.1% 24.1% *Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 50 bps 70 bps 220 bps 30 bps 350 bps 30 bps 100 bps 120 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.09) on GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

1H 2019 vs 1H 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Organic (6.7 )% 1.7 % (0.9 )% 0.2 % (0.4 )% (1.0 )% (4.1 )% (2.2 )% Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % — % (0.7 )% (0.9 )% — % (0.4 )% (0.2 )% Translation (3.7 )% (3.0 )% (2.7 )% (1.1 )% (3.7 )% (4.4 )% (2.4 )% (3.1 )% Operating Revenue (10.4 )% (1.3 )% (3.6 )% (1.6 )% (5.0 )% (5.4 )% (6.9 )% (5.5 )%





1H 2019 vs. 1H 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in

Operating Margin Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement and

Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (110) bps 40 bps (30) bps 10 bps (10) bps (10) bps (90) bps (40) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 20 bps 40 bps 100 bps (10) bps 120 bps 50 bps (10) bps 50 bps Total Organic (90) bps 80 bps 70 bps — 110 bps 40 bps (100) bps 10 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — — 20 bps 20 bps — 20 bps 10 bps Restructuring/Other (100) bps (50) bps 10 bps (20) bps (30) bps (30) bps (30) bps (50) bps Total Operating Margin Change (190) bps 30 bps 80 bps — 100 bps 10 bps (110) bps (30) bps Total Operating Margin % * 21.4% 25.3% 24.3% 28.5% 22.1% 23.4% 26.3% 23.9% *Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 50 bps 70 bps 240 bps 20 bps 350 bps 30 bps 100 bps 120 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.19) on GAAP earnings per share for the first half of 2019.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollars in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income $ 871 $ 932 $ 1,710 $ 1,835 Tax rate 24.5 % 25.5 % 24.5 % 25.2 % Income taxes (213 ) (238 ) (418 ) (462 ) Operating income after taxes $ 658 $ 694 $ 1,292 $ 1,373 Invested capital: Trade receivables $ 2,629 $ 2,878 $ 2,629 $ 2,878 Inventories 1,256 1,320 1,256 1,320 Net assets held for sale 346 — 346 — Net plant and equipment 1,717 1,783 1,717 1,783 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,431 5,852 5,431 5,852 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,719 ) (1,847 ) (1,719 ) (1,847 ) Other, net (433 ) (407 ) (433 ) (407 ) Total invested capital $ 9,227 $ 9,579 $ 9,227 $ 9,579 Average invested capital $ 9,206 $ 9,675 $ 9,182 $ 9,724 Adjusted return on average invested capital 28.6 % 28.7 % 28.1 % 28.2 %

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 excluding the first quarter 2018 discrete tax benefit related to foreign tax credits is as follows:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 425 24.4 % Discrete tax benefit 14 0.8 % As adjusted $ 439 25.2 %

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Dollars in millions Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Operating income $ 3,584 Tax rate 24.9 % Income taxes (893 ) Operating income after taxes $ 2,691 Invested capital: Trade receivables $ 2,622 Inventories 1,318 Net plant and equipment 1,791 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,717 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,795 ) Other, net (519 ) Total invested capital $ 9,134 Average invested capital $ 9,533 Adjusted return on average invested capital 28.2 %

A reconciliation of the full year 2018 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter net discrete tax benefit is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 831 24.5 % Net discrete tax benefit 15 0.4 % As adjusted $ 846 24.9 %

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollars in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 685 $ 620 $ 1,301 $ 1,158 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (77 ) (87 ) (154 ) (181 ) Free cash flow $ 608 $ 533 $ 1,147 $ 977 Net income $ 623 $ 666 $ 1,220 $ 1,318 Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 98 % 80 % 94 % 74 %

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 As reported $ 1.91 Foreign currency translation 0.06 Higher restructuring expenses 0.02 Loss on divestitures 0.01 As adjusted $ 2.00





Media Contact

Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych

Tel: 224.661.7566

mediarelations@itw.com Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works

Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7433

investorrelations@itw.com

Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc.