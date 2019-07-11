Quantcast

ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 01:34:00 PM EDT


GLENVIEW, Ill., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) today announced the following investor events: 

  • Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, E. Scott Santi, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. (EDT). This event will be webcast live and the replay will be available on ITW's Investor Relations website at http://investor.itw.com/.

     
  • Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will participate in the Vertical Research Partners Industrial Conference on Friday, September 6, 2019. This event will not have webcasting available.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Relations                                                    Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works                                                   Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych                                                           Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7566                                                   Tel: 224.661.7433

mediarelations@itw.com                                         investorrelations@itw.com

Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ITW




