ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) today announced the following investor events:
- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, E. Scott Santi, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. (EDT). This event will be webcast live and the replay will be available on ITW's Investor Relations website at http://investor.itw.com/.
- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will participate in the Vertical Research Partners Industrial Conference on Friday, September 6, 2019. This event will not have webcasting available.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.
Media Relations Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566 Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com investorrelations@itw.com
