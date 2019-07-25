It's a "Signature" Summer for RLH Corporation

The Signature brand is expanding across the US with four new hotels slated to open before the end of summer 2019

DENVER, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today the anticipated openings of four new Signature hotels. The cheap chic brand is anchoring its presence in the Pacific Northwest with the opening of Signature Bend, OR; reinforcing its West Coast footprint alongside Signature Temecula, CA and Signature Anaheim, CA; and debuting on the East Coast with Signature St. George, SC.



"It's an exciting time for Signature and we are thrilled to welcome these new additions into the Signature family and expand the brand's presence into key locations," said Amanda Marcello, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy. "Signature by RLH Corporation pairs mid-century modern design with an approachable price tag, providing travelers with a vibrant and playful atmosphere while creating a memorable stay experience."

Signature Bend is located near the base of the Oregon Cascades, placing guests close to countless outdoor recreational activities. Featuring 75 rooms, Signature Bend will incorporate Signature's retro-modern design with all the conveniences and comforts today's traveler has come to expect along with extra amenities like complimentary bicycles, a swimming pool and an outdoor game area.

From Southern California's wine country, Signature Temecula will offer guests a vibrant and bold boutique hotel experience while evoking a simpler time. With 70 guest rooms, Signature Temecula will provide a colorful and comfortable atmosphere from which to explore the area's finest attractions from within half a mile of Old Town Temecula.

Bringing a retro inspired stay to the city of imagination, Signature Anaheim will provide a central location from which to explore top theme parks and attractions. With 64 guest rooms imbued with the laid-back feel of classic Americana and unique aesthetic design, guests will relax and recharge in timeless style.

Signature St. George in South Carolina will soon bring 59 retro chic guest rooms to the Palmetto State. Outfitted to mid-century modern design, travelers can expect a touch of nostalgia while enjoying smart design and modern conveniences.

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising, marketing and integrated back office systems for upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.

