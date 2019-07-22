Item 9 Labs Corp. Unveils New Brand Identity Strengthening Market Share Position





PHOENIX, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a leader in comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer, today announced the launch of its new corporate site and brand image. The logo and style updates strengthen the Company's national market share positioning under one unified identity.



"Item 9 Labs has expanded significantly in the past year and it was important for us to reshape our corporate branding to reflect this evolution. Our new identity echoes our dynamic and innovative attributes that have set us apart in a highly competitive market," stated CEO Sara Gullickson.

In November 2018, Item 9 Labs acquired the assets of Arizona DP Consulting, LLC, which included the international cannabis consulting firm Dispensary Permits, digital technology platform DispensaryTemplates.com, and Strive Life, a turnkey dispensary model for the retail sector. In addition, Item 9 Labs has secured partnerships with distribution and processing operation Strive Wellness of Nevada and dispensary Strive Life North Dakota.

"We now have more than five brands and multiple assets under our umbrella, so it was natural for our visual narrative to evolve and integrate the Company as a whole," commented Vice President of Marketing Kyle Jennings. "We have tied together all of the corporate entities to operate as one unit in sync with each other."

The brand transition includes new Company websites and an upgraded logo, showcasing a sleek and minimalist design approach. This bold, modern style echoes a continued commitment to quality, innovation, and diversity and visually ushers in a new era of strategic growth and advancement at Item 9 Labs.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Item 9 Labs is bringing best industry practices to markets from coast to coast through cultivation, dispensary, and processing operations, as well as licensing services, and medical cannabis product suites. The Company intends to manage facilities in six to ten U.S. cannabis markets by the end of 2019.

For information visit Item9LabsCorp.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer. The Company is bringing best of industry practices to markets from coast to coast through cultivation and production, distinctive retail environments, licensing services, and diverse product suites catering to different medical cannabis demographics. Item 9 Labs Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with medical cannabis operations in multiple U.S. markets.

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s asset portfolio includes Dispensary Permits, Dispensary Templates, and Strive Life. These assets provide services specific to different stakeholder groups. Dispensary Permits is the Company's consulting firm specializing in strategic license application and compliance. Dispensary Templates, a subdivision of the firm, is a technology platform with an extensive digital library of licensing and business planning resources. Strive Life is a turnkey dispensary model for the retail sector, elevating the patient experience with consistent and superior service, high-end design, and precision-tested products. It is currently being implemented in Arizona and North Dakota.

In addition, Item 9 Labs Corp. is advancing the industry with its dynamic product suites. The Company has created complementary brands Item 9 Labs and Strive Wellness to channel consumer diversity. Propriety delivery platforms include the Apollo Vape and Pod system, as well as a pioneering intra-nasal device. The Company has received multiple accolades for its medical-grade flower and concentrates.

Item 9 Labs Corp. intends to manage cultivation, processing, distribution, and dispensary operations in up to ten U.S. markets by the end of 2019. Current facilities include distribution and processing operation Strive Wellness of Nevada and dispensary Strive Life North Dakota.

For more information, visit Item 9 Labs Corp. at www.Item9labscorp.com.

