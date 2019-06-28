Item 9 Labs Corp. Expands Marketing Team



Appoints Kyle Jennings as Vice President and outside consulting Creative Director

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB) (Item 9 Labs or the Company), a leader in comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer, today announced the expansion of its corporate marketing team with the appointment of Kyle Jennings as Vice President and the hiring of RC Giant LLC, as consulting Creative Director.



"As Item 9 Labs grows, it was important for us to build a team with cannabis and mainstream marketing expertise. Our new additions have a strong track record managing high-level campaigns for global brands and we are excited to have them on board," stated Sara Gullickson, CEO of Item 9 Labs.

Jennings previously served as Director of Brand Development at Sunday Goods where he managed licensed cannabis products Apothecanna and Mr. Moxey's Mints as well as marketing programs in Arizona and California.

Prior to entering the cannabis space, Jennings lead sales initiatives for mainstream sports and wellness brands, including Red Bull, 5-hour ENERGY, KIND healthy snacks, NASCAR, the National Hockey League, and Major League Baseball. While at Red Bull, Jennings managed a team of 30 people and marketing channels in Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico, driving the sales of three million cases annually.

"I am extremely excited to join such an incredible team and brand. The internal culture, vision, and passion at Item 9 Labs is second to none. The daily love that goes into our amazing products and our patient first mentality has set us up to do great things," stated Jennings.

The Company's consulting Creative Director, RC Giant, brings over 20 years of creative design, product placement, product development, and big box retail expertise to Item 9 Labs. RC Giant's team brings expertise such as former Art Director at Action Sports Management, one of the first extreme sports management agencies owned by professional motocross and skateboard athletes, and owner of a sports design agency which has directed local and national campaigns and developed products with China-based factories.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer. The Company is bringing best of industry practices to markets from coast to coast through cultivation and production, distinctive retail environments, licensing services, and diverse product suites catering to different medical cannabis demographics. Item 9 Labs Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with medical cannabis operations in multiple U.S. markets.

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s asset portfolio includes Dispensary Permits, Dispensary Templates, and Strive Life. These assets provide services specific to different stakeholder groups. Dispensary Permits is the Company's consulting firm specializing in strategic license application and compliance. Dispensary Templates, a subdivision of the firm, is a technology platform with an extensive digital library of licensing and business planning resources. Strive Life is a turnkey dispensary model for the retail sector, elevating the patient experience with consistent and superior service, high-end design, and precision-tested products. It is currently being implemented in Arizona and North Dakota.

In addition, Item 9 Labs Corp. is advancing the industry with its dynamic product suites. The Company has created complementary brands Item 9 Labs and Strive Wellness to channel consumer diversity. Propriety delivery platforms include the Apollo Vape and Pod system, as well as a pioneering intra-nasal device. The Company has received multiple accolades for its medical-grade flower and concentrates.

Item 9 Labs Corp. intends to manage cultivation, processing, distribution, and dispensary operations in up to ten U.S. markets by the end of 2019. Current facilities include distribution and processing operation Strive Wellness of Nevada and dispensary Strive Life Grand Forks in North Dakota. Item 9 Labs is also an operational partner of distribution and processing facility Strive Wellness of Ohio.

For more information, visit Item 9 Labs Corp. at www.Item9labscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

