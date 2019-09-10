Isoray To Spotlight Cesium-131 Advances in Treating Hard to Treat Cancers at the American Society for Radiation Oncology Annual Meeting 





RICHLAND, WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, announced today that it will spotlight the growing cancer treatment applications of Cesium-131 at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting. The meeting will be held September 15-18 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the mounting body of clinical evidence illustrating the expanding use of Cesium-131, now known as Cesium BluTM, and its effectiveness in treating recurrent brain cancers including meningiomas and brain metastases.

Attendees will also get a first-hand look at the innovative Blu Build real-time Cesium-131 internal radiation therapy delivery system. Blu Build is believed to be the first new delivery system in years designed specifically for prostate internal radiation therapy. The delivery system enables doctors to deliver a high radiation dose to the targeted prostate cancer and limits the impact on the surrounding areas compared to other treatment options. Blu Build is the latest advance in the application of Cesium-131 in treating prostate cancer. State-of-the-art internal radiation isotope Cesium Blu has been the subject of an increasing number of publications detailing its efficacy in treating prostate cancer.

Isoray representatives will be at Booth #2612 to discuss recent developments with attendees regarding clinical applications where Cesium-131 has been found to be a potent, valuable option for clinicians and their patients. Isoray is the only producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy, which expands internal radiation treatment for prostate and difficult to treat brain, gynecological, lung, head and neck, and esophageal cancers.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium Blu by visiting www.isoray.com. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

