Quantcast

See headlines for ISOL
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Isodiol International Inc. - Delay In Filing Audited Financial Statements - Obtains Management Cease Trade Order from BCSC

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 06:56:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB:ISOLF) (FSE: LB6B.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), today announces a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis and supporting officer certificates for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 (the "Filings").  The Filings are required to be made with the relevant securities regulatory authorities on or before July 29, 2019.

    The anticipated delay of its Filings is a result of delays in getting access to accounting information pursuant to dispositions of subsidiaries for which the Company no longer has management influence over.

    The Company notes that such delays have been resolved and the Company is now in the final stages of the audit and anticipates completing its Filings before August 16, 2019.

    The Company has obtained a management cease trade order from the relevant securities regulators as contemplated by National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  The Company will comply with the requirements of the alternative information guidelines set out in the National Policy.   The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings.

    The Company also announces the departure of Kevin Swadish, Chief Revenue Officer and Patrick Ogle as a Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

    Follow Our Corporate Updates On Facebook at www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/, on Twitter @Isodiolintlinc, and on Instagram @isodiol.

    About Isodiol International Inc.

    Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. The Company received approval for its CBD as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs), as was announced on April 26, 2018.  Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

    Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

    INVESTOR RELATIONS:

    Ir@isodiol.com

    604-409-4409

    MEDIA CONTACT:

    Christopher Hussey

    media@isodiol.com

    The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

    Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, proposed arrangement with creditors, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

    The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

    Source: Isodiol

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ISOL, ISOLF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8273.61
    -19.72  ▼  0.24%
    DJIA 27198.02
    -23.33  ▼  0.09%
    S&P 500 3013.18
    -7.79  ▼  0.26%
    Data as of Jul 30, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar