ISO, Intterra, and Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Better Understand Wildfire Risk for Communities



New alliance brings together experts from technology, insurance, and fire service

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISO, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business and leading provider of advanced tools and analytics for the property/casualty insurance industry, and Intterra, a leading provider of software for fire departments across the United States, are partnering with the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA) to explore new ways of analyzing and understanding wildfire risk.



The partnership brings together experts in insurance, technology, and fire protection.

Intterra has worked with the WFCA for several years to develop the Fire Data Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of data-driven decision making in the fire service. The addition of ISO will bring robust insurance data and risk analytics to the alliance to help generate new insights.

"The growth of wildfires is constantly creating new challenges for those on the front lines working to protect people and property," said Jeff Johnson, CEO of the WFCA. "With Intterra and ISO, we'll look to harness the power of fire analytics, environmental data, and insurance innovation to gain new perspectives on how to mitigate and respond to these complex natural disasters."

"The wildfires that have been devastating communities across California the past few years have highlighted the need for shared data to help firefighters make decisions about resources and tactics with increased speed and precision," said Brian Collins, CEO of Intterra. "Our partnership with the WFCA and ISO will build on the progress we've made with the Fire Data Lab and go a long way in the battle to improve outcomes for communities at risk."

"More than 4.5 million U.S. properties are at high to extreme wildfire risk, according to Verisk estimates, with dry, mountainous, and fuel-rich environments providing the perfect environment for fast-moving flames," said Dr. Arindam Samanta, director of product management and innovation at Verisk. "By working with the WFCA and Intterra, we're helping to address this growing challenge together and use our combined expertise to foster innovation in wildfire risk management."

About Intterra

Founded in 2010, Intterra arms fire agencies with critical information that improves outcomes. Our cloud-based software for operations, incident management, preplanning, and analytics and reporting is used by some of the busiest fire agencies in the country and by the U.S. Forest Service to protect our national assets. Intterra gives firefighters unprecedented insights and situational awareness that elevate the service and safety they offer their communities today and in the future. Learn more at interragroup.com.

About the Western Fire Chiefs Association

The Western Fire Chiefs Association serves as a representative for leaders of fire-related emergency service organizations throughout the WFCA member states and the Western Pacific Islands. The WFCA develops and supports those leaders in order that they may best provide for the protection of people and the environment from the occurrence and outcomes of fires and other natural, technological, and human-behavior-caused emergencies. Find out more about WFCA at wfca.com and wildfireinitiative.org.

About ISO

ISO, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is a leading provider of advanced tools and analytics for the property/casualty insurance industry. Drawing on unique data assets and deep domain expertise, ISO products and services help insurers underwrite and price risks with greater precision and efficiency and manage claims more effectively across the spectrum of commercial and personal lines of insurance. For nearly 50 years, ISO has been a leader in developing innovative solutions and working with multiple stakeholders in the property/casualty insurance marketplace, including insurers, reinsurers, third-party administrators, agents and brokers, insurance regulators, and risk managers. For more information, please visit verisk.com/iso.

Source: Verisk Analytics, Inc.