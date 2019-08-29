iSIGN Media Technology and Hardware: Powering the Growing Omni Veil Digital Platform in Nevada and Other States



iSIGN Technology Enabling Hi-Tek Media to Rewrite the Rules of Advertising and Communication

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V:ISD) (OTC:ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, today announced the details of its US purchasing and reseller partner, Hi-Tek Media's ("Hi-Tek"), launch of the Omni Veil Digital Platform, designed to create a new and unique method for communication.



Omni Veil, a new and exciting development, powered entirely by iSIGN technology and utilizing solely iSIGN's hardware units, provides messaging to mobile devices throughout the state of Nevada on a 24/7 basis. The residents and visitors to Las Vegas and the rest of the State will be the first of many to benefit from this unique, one-of-a kind network that will be delivering both commercial messages and security alert messaging ("SAM") in combination or separately.

Commercial messaging from the Network allows the Nevada tourist and business community with a more effective way to reach their potential clientele via Safety Sponsorships, Bluetooth®, text and Wi-Fi messages, all with a strong retargeting campaign.

SAM, the second component of Omni Veil, will keep the public informed of major security and safety events while providing instructions designed to keep them our of danger. Additionally, Omni Veil will be able to deliver alerts to ensure the quick arrival and safety of first responders.

With a combination of iSIGN's patented technology and Smart Antenna hardware and our beacon type PODX technology, Hi-Tek's Omni Veil network allows for messaging to consumers on their mobile phones and other Smart devices using Bluetooth® notifications, Wi-Fi messages, marked text alerts and app alerts to android and iPhones.

Omni Veil is a mobile and stationary network, that is fully scalable anywhere. iSIGN's hardware is installed on emergency vehicles as well as in traditional brick and mortar locations. This ‘anywhere and everywhere' aspect makes Omni Veil an exceptionally powerful and unique advertising and communication network, providing coverage on major highways and streets in addition to within retail establishments, hotels, casinos, etc.

The ability of Omni Veil to deliver messages to an individual's mobile device regardless of the individual's location anywhere in the world, is a ‘world first' possible only through the utilization of iSIGN's patented technology and PODX hardware.

Not only will messages be delivered when an individual enters the proximity range of our hardware units, but an individual can continue to received messages regardless of their location within a city, state, country or world through the download of the iSIGN created Omni Veil app that is available for Android and iPhones from the Google or Apple stores.

HI-Tek has created and will be expanding upon its revolutionary Omni Veil Digital Platform initially in Hi-Tek's home state of Nevada, utilizing an expected 1,600 iSIGN Smart Antenna and PODX units.

Hi-Tek's second Omni Veil launch plan is expansion into Texas, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts, with an expected hardware requirement of a forecasted additional quantity of Smart Antennas and/or PODX units. Their planned expansion includes five states by end of 2019 with another six states throughout first quarter of 2020. Total forecasted hardware requirements for Omni Veil is in excess of 7,500 units for HI-Tek's three-year agreement with iSIGN. Target markets include major nationally known brands, professional sports teams, medical offices, hotels and casinos, government agencies, tourist areas and major retailers.

Hi-Tek expects that this extremely cost efficient and effective digital advertising platform, potentially reaching the largest audiences in public spaces and highways, in targeted states will generate real time metrics and data resulting in the most effective advertising ROI to brands and other enterprises.

Currently Hi-Tek is in the process of educating and training location network staff on the back-end reporting systems; meeting with advertisers for the Omni Veil network, along with the creation of content; meeting with various businesses as both potential network locations for the Omni Veil network as well as contracted advertisers/brands.

"We are excited to launch the Omni Veil Digital Platform. As a Digital Media Company, we are always looking to evolve and expand the innovations of creativity as we live in a fast-paced and ever-changing world. The technology brought forth from iSIGN has completed the final piece of the puzzle to accomplish and advance digital advertising to the public like never seen before," said Hi-Tek Media's CEO, Michele Bedwell.

Truly, iSIGN technology and hardware is allowing Hi-Tek to rewrite the rules of communication and advertising, by providing the power to reach people on the one device that is constantly with individuals - their mobile phones.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill's Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

About Hi-Tek Media

Hi-Tek Media is a full-service digital advertising and marketing company with 21 years of experience. Hi-Tek is uniquely positioned to provide cutting edge marketing, digital production and media management and broadcasting from the Omni Veil platform with data retention for its customers and major brands. www.Hi-TekMedia.com

